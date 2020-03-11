Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, March 11-Tuesday, March 17

Wednesday, March 11
Montgomery Senior Luncheons: The Upper Kanawha Valley YMCA, 201 Second St., Montgomery, hosts senior luncheons on the second Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All senior citizens are invited and are requested to bring a covered dish. For more details, phone 304-981-2515.
Pop + Play: Element Federal Credit Union and the West Virginia State University Economic Development Center will host free board games for all ages at the Pop + Play program scheduled for 1 until 5 p.m. at the WVSU EDC, 506 Kanawha Blvd. W., on Charleston’s West Side. The event will also include healthy snacks and prizes.
Business After Hours: The Charleston Area Alliance will host a Business After Hours networking event for professionals from 5 to 7 p.m. at Edgewood Country Club, 1600 Edgewood Drive on Charleston’s West Side. For tickets or more information, visit charlestonareaalliance.org
Friday, March 13
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s support group will meet from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit in Cato Park on Baker Lane on Charleston’s West Side. The meeting will challenge those attending to explore ways to stretch and move. Handicapped access and parking is available. A wheelchair can be provided if needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
Lenten Fish Fry: The annual Lenten fish fry will be held each Friday during Lent (through April 3) from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Ave., Montgomery. Eat-in or carry-out dinners offered are: shrimp, $9; flounder, $8; combo shrimp and flounder, $10; baked fish, $8; and no fish, just sides, drink and dessert, $5. Each meal comes with bread, dessert and drink and a $1 discount is offered for students.
Lenten Fryday Fish: St. Anthony Catholic Church Lent Fryday Fish dinners will be served from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 3 in the church’s Parish Center at 1027 Sixth St. on Charleston’s West Side. For further information, call Moya Doneghy at 304-345-4101 or Brenda Ashworth at 304-542-2839.
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. A drawing for a handmade quilt will take place during the March 20 Friday Night Jam. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Tickets can be purchased at Friday Night Jam sessions or at the community center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is also open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m., with performer sign-ups beginning at 7 p.m. All musicians are welcome to come and share their talents in a warm and friendly atmosphere. General admission is $5, with seniors, children and performers admitted for $2. For more information, contact Ron at sowellmann@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 14
Chelyan UMC Breakfast: Chelyan United Methodist Church will serve its monthly breakfast, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the church. Donations will be appreciated.
Silent Book Club: The local Silent Book Club chapter will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Café, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SilentBookClubCharlestonWV or silentbook.club/blogs/events/silent-book-club-charleston-wv.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at 11 a.m. at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Denise Erwin at 304-562-3164.
Hot Dog Sale: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will host a hot dog sale, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Iron Horse Church, 120 Blackwood Ave., Nitro. For more information, call 304-541-6399.
Robotics Boot Camp: As part of NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium efforts to increase participation by girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the Robert C. Byrd Institute will present a free robotics boot camp in Huntington. Up to five groups of 9- to 14-year-olds who complete the training and commit to compete as a team will receive free Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots. A limited number of individuals – both girls and boys – also are welcome to participate and will be assigned to groups. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students will learn to build, program and maneuver robots under the guidance of instructors from the NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center. The free boot camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RCBI Huntington, 1050 Fourth Ave., Huntington. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at www.wvmakes.com. For more information, email dstone@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1659.
St. Patrick’s Dinner/Dance: VFW Post 8516 in Pinch will host a St. Patrick’s Day Spaghetti Dinner and Dance. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with music by Bill Wymer and No Regrets beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free for military veterans and $10 for all others.
Free Music Lessons: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Kanawha City, is offering free music lessons on Saturdays, from noon until 1:30 p.m., for ages 10 to 17. Free lessons will be offered for: piano, percussion, tuba, trombone, trumpet, saxophone, clarinet and flute. The student must purchase or rent an instrument to participate. To register or obtain additional information, phone the KCCC at 304-348-6484.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree, located in the Knights of Pythias building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, from 7 to 10 p.m. The cover charge is $6 per person. For more information, call 304-993-7693.
Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, March 15
Male Chorus Concert: The Male Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Mark Holmes of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, in Rand, will be in concert at 3 p.m. at the church.
Vandalia Male Chorus: The Vandalia Male Chorus will present a Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. at the church, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston. The Gospel Singaleers from Beckley will be in concert.
Camp Meeting Services: Camp meeting services will be held March 15 through March 17 at the Allens Fork Community Church, Allens Fork Road, Sissonville. Services will feature special singing by the New Horizons on Sunday, March 15, and preaching by the Rev. Al Mendez from Charleston. Evangelist Calvin Ray Evans from New Boston, Ohio, will be preaching on Monday, March 16, with special singing by the Allens Fork Trio and preaching by Evans on Tuesday, March 17, and special singing by Inheritance. For more information or directions to the church, call 304-988-2156 or 304-988-9044.
Organ Concert: Concerts @ St. John’s will present organist Christopher Engel at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston. Engel, a recent graduate of Westminster Choir College, is music director at Kanawha Presbyterian Church. His performance will include pieces by Bach, Widor, Franck, Wagner, Langlais and Gigout. A reception in Hunter Hall will follow Engel’s performance. Admission is free, with donations welcome and appreciated to sustain the concert series. Call 304-343-4355 for additional information.
Monday, March 16
Hooks & Needles: The Elkview Branch Library in the Crossings Mall, Elkview, will host a “Hooks & Needles” program, getting underway at 6 p.m. Join other needle crafters and work on your current project at the library. Bring your own supplies. Teenage and adult beginners through experts are welcome to attend the program, which is offered every Monday evening at the library.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a 7 p.m. revival service at Newton Baptist Church in Newton, Roane County.
Tuesday, March 17
Elk Valley Book Group: The Elk Valley Book Group will meet at noon at the Elk Valley Branch Library, Crossings Mall, Elkview. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” will be the book for this month’s discussion. Copies of the book are available for checkout from the circulation desk. New members are always welcome. Refreshments will be provided by the Elk Valley Advisory Board. For additional information, email ellie.teaford@kanawhalibrary.org
Simulcast Event: Elk River Nazarene Church will host the “Tragedy into Triumph” simulcast at 7 p.m. March 17 through March 19. The free program will be held at the church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. On March 17, Pattie Mallette, mother of Justin Bieber, will share how abuse, addiction and bad decisions almost led to her destruction until she found Jesus. On March 18, Kylie Bisutti, former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, will share what happens when you accept Christ and walk away from the “self”-oriented modeling industry. On March 19, Justin Wren, aka UFC/MMA fighter “The Big Pygmy”, will share what happens when the power of addiction meets the power of Christ. For more information, go to www.tn2tsimulcast.org (www.elkrivernaz.com) or call 304-342-6052.
Celebrate Recovery of Belle: The Celebrate Recovery of Belle group meets every Tuesday at Mt. United Methodist Church, 417 East Fourth St. in Belle. Refreshments are served starting at 5:30 p.m., with a large-group meeting from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and an open share small group meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. open share group is gender-specific. The men and woman open share groups are separate.