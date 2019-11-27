Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 27-Tuesday, Dec. 3

Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving Dinner: A free community Thanksgiving dinner will begin at 4 p.m. in the Social Hall of Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End.
Friday, Nov. 29
Black Friday Child Care: The Herbert Hoover High School Students Against Destructive Decisions Club will offer Black Friday child care and supervision from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pinch VFW headquarters. Students will provide fun activities, as well as breakfast, lunch and a snack, for children while their parents shop during the day. The cost is by donation.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association will start its annual Christmas open house and model train show from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Coonskin Park, Charleston. There will be multiple operating model trains and a raffle. Admission is free. The open house will also take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location.
Friday Night Jam: Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community Center. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Vendor Fair: Stella’s Gelateria & Cafe, 202 Hale St., Charleston, will host a local Small Business Vendor Fair in the Blossom Dairy room, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information about renting vendor space, call 304-932-6877 or visit the Stella’s Gelateria Cafe page on Facebook.
Marmet Music/Dance: Two Dollars Short will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 1
World AIDS Day Observance: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St., Charleston, will host a Red Ribbon Award ceremony at 6 p.m. during World AIDS Day. The Red Ribbon Award is given to an individual or an organization to recognize their efforts for HIV/AIDS awareness in the state of West Virginia. After the ceremony, there will be a candlelight procession to the Living AIDS Memorial Garden at the corner of Washington Street, E., and Sidney Avenue, Charleston, for a candlelight vigil.
Monday, Dec. 2
Line Dance Classes: A beginner line dance class is conducted at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m on Mondays. No previous line dancing experience is necessary. From 8:15 to 9 p.m., classes continue with the Improver line dancers. Classes are free.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Democrats’ Holiday Party: The Kanawha County Federation of Democratic Women and the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee will host the Kanawha Democrats Holiday Party at West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, 1610 Washington St., E., Charleston. A reception will start at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. The party will include door prizes and a Santa visit. The cost is $15 per person. Send checks to: Kanawha County Democratic Women, P.O. Box 11035, Charleston, WV 25339. For more information, contact Pam Van Horn at 304-550-7898.