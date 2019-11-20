Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 20-Tuesday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 21
Mary Katharine’s Attic Sale: Mary Katharine’s Attic, located at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will have a sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items for sale will include clothes, jewelry and unique gifts.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 23rd annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner, which will include a variety of desserts, including cakes for sale; live music by Timothy Counts; and a silent auction at St Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 each ($65 is tax deductible) and can be purchased at the door on Nov. 21. For more information, call 304-346-6398 or go to www.rccr.org.
Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. For more information about this evening’s meeting, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Friday, Nov. 22
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community Center. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Photo Fund Drive: The Belle Volunteer Fire Department will hold a photo fund drive, to update firefighting and rescue equipment, from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at the BVFD station. No appointments are necessary; walk-ins are welcome. A $20 donation is requested for a 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait.
Christmas Bazaar: The sixth annual Goldtown Community Church Christmas Bazaar will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. Breakfasts, lunches and concessions will be available.
Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, from 7 until 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.
West Side Jamboree: From 6:30 to 10 p.m., Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree, located in the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. The cover charge is $5 per person. For further information, phone 304-993-7693.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Quick Turkey Dinner: The Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, Quick, will host a turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinners will include turkey with all the trimmings plus dessert and a drink. Adult dinners are $10 and dinner are $5 for children 12 and younger. “To go” orders will be available on the day of the event. For further details, call Nicki at 304-437-1768 or the center on the day of the event at 304-965-9008. All proceeds will benefit the Quick Community Center.
CCC Concert: At 3 p.m., the Charleston Civic Chorus will present “Adorate: Songs of Praise, Love, and Devotion,” exploring four themes central to a meaningful life, at Charleston Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets, Charleston. The program opens with joyful pieces in praise of God, including an anthem composed for Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding. The second set develops the theme of praise, including an ethereal modern setting of the ancient O Magnum Mysterium, and closes with two traditional Christmas carols. The third set includes pieces expressing the joy of romantic love as well as the playful affection of parent and child. The final set reflects on life’s difficult moments of loss and our struggles to find a path forward. Admission is free, and a reception with refreshments will follow.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. at Tyler Heights Community Church in Cross Lanes.
Concerts @ St. John’s: David Donathan will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 on Concerts @ St. John’s. Donathan is a prominent Charleston organist and minister of music at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. His concert is part of celebrating the restoration and enhancement of the historic E.M. Skinner organ. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. A reception will follow the concert. St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 1105 Quarrier St., E., in Charleston. For further information, phone 304-343-4355.