Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 13-Tuesday, Nov. 19

Wednesday, Nov. 13
Wellness Wednesday: Wellness Wednesday continues at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be “Exploring the Healing Power of Gratitude and the Work of Louise Hay,” led by Alexa Peck. The program is presented on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church will host a Lunch and Learn program, starting at noon. Rick Stonestreet of AARP will speak and answer questions related to Medicare. Lunch, which is free, will be served in the activity building behind the church, 300 Nancy Ave., Diamond. Registration is requested, but not required, by Wednesday, Nov. 6, by calling Robin at 304-546-4668.
Boutique Grand Opening: Rosegate Design, 3716 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City, will host a grand opening for its ladies’ clothing boutique from 5 to 7 p.m. A Christmas open house will be held at Rosegate Design from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, as well. For more information, phone 681-265-9200 or go to www.rosegatedesign.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Charleston International Club: The Charleston International Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. A pot luck dinner will be followed by a presentation on Madagascar by former journalist and college professor David Mould, who made six trips to the world’s fourth-largest island from 2015 to 2017 as a research consultant for UNICEF. Mould is the author of the recently released “Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys.”
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community Center. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Rummage/Hot Dog Sale: Judson Baptist Church, 320 East 8th St., Belle, will have a rummage/hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with a variety of items to purchase, hot dogs will be available to buy to eat at the church or take out. All proceeds will go to the church.
MFD Bazaar/Hot Dogs: The Malden Fire Department will have a hot dog sale and fall craft bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire station. Hot dogs will be available for eat-in or take-out orders.
Clothing Giveaway: Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston, will host a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon. Clothing for children to adults, toys and some household goods (while supplies last) will be available free. For more information, call 304-768-2573.
Thanksgiving Luncheon: The Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St. in London, will host a community Thanksgiving luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, phone 304-389-0934.
Soul Collage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a Soul Collage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop theme is “Following the Path of Your Intuition (Third Eye Opening).” The cost is $40, payable at the door by cash or check. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Email Megan Lyon at innerpathwv@gmail.com for more information or to register.
Turn Back Time Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles will host a Turn Back Time Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Ballroom in Charleston, with DJ Dancin’ Dave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; free West Coast Swing and Cupid Shuffle dance lessons will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10, which includes appetizers; drinks will be available for $1 each. For directions or more information, call 304-805-4109, email events@speakeasysingles.com or visit www.speakeasysingles.com.
Marmet Music/Dance: From 7 to 10 p.m., JAB will perform at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Nov. 17
International Education Week: The University of Charleston will host International Education Week programs today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.) in the UC Dining Hall on the second floor of the Geary Student Union. The public is invited to join the UC community to sample international cuisine, participate in Christmas ornament and card making workshops, language learning, trivia quizzes, henna tattoos, diversity workshop, music and more.
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club will meet at the South Charleston Community Center, Room 3, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about gold and the use of a metal detector. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation by William Harper, gemologist, with demonstration of the equipment used in the identification and evaluation of diamonds and precious stones. The post-meeting project will be making a wire-wrapped glass Christmas tree ornament. Materials will be provided. For more information, call Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 7 p.m. at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. A coin auction will be held at the meeting, which is open to the public. To find out more, call 304-727-4062.