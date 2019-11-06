Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 6-Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Nov. 6
Senior Health Expo: Montgomery General Hospital will host its annual “Live Well, Be Well” Senior Health Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital, 401 Sixth Ave., Montgomery. Admission is free and a discount lunch will be served in the MGH cafeteria. The expo will include entertainment, health screenings, refreshments, bingo, educational sessions, the announcement of the 2019 Upper Kanawha Valley Senior Citizen of the Year, prize drawings and more than 40 vendors. All MGH employees ages 55 and older will be eligible for a drawing for a $100 gift card.
Wellness Wednesday: The Wellness Wednesday series will continue at 6:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. No registration is needed. Everyone is welcome. This event is offered on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church will host a Lunch and Learn session, beginning at noon. Courtney A. Rosemond, Public Information Specialist with the the State Fire Marshal’s Office, will present “Remembering When,” centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention, along with winter and holiday safety. Lunch is in the activity building behind the church, 300 Nancy Ave., Diamond. Registration is requested, but not required, by Wednesday Nov. 6, by calling Robin at 304-546-4668. Lunch is free.
Montgomery Book Discussion Group: “We Bought a Zoo” will be the title to be discussed at a 1 p.m. meeting of the Montgomery Library Discussion Group at the Montgomery Public Library, 507 Ferry St. in Montgomery. For more information, call the library at 304-442-5665.
Genealogical Society: The next meeting of the Kanawha County Family Genealogical Society will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 207 of Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. JoAnn Rhodes Jones-Green, KCFGS member and member of the Old Hickory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Jackson County, will give a presentation on the DAR. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Linda at 304-768-2207.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visitwww.kvcc.eznetway.com
Creation Science Group: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting shall include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information: e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
Friday, Nov. 8
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s Support Group meeting will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit in Cato Park on Baker Lane, Charleston. Join those living with Parkinson’s from the local community, Edgewood Summit residents, family members and caregivers, to address the physical, emotional, and social challenges of those facing Parkinson’s Disease. Learn how individuals can improve their quality of life. Handicapped access and parking is available. A wheel chair is available if needed as well. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
ACC Prize Bingo: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will host an evening of Prize Bingo in the Columbia Gas auditorium in Charleston. Sponsored by BB&T and Gray, Griffith & Mays, the program will get underway at 6 p.m. Prizes include, but are not exclusive to: Lego sets, American Girl dolls, power tools and purses. The cost per ticket is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org/upcoming-events.
Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, starting at 7:30 p.m. Performer signups will begin at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2.
Southern Gospel Concert: The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave., Charleston.
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community Center. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Christmas Bazaar: Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville will have a Christmas bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hot dogs, BBQs and side dishes will be available.
Turkey Dinner: A turkey dinner will be served at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy turkey, dressing and fixings, desserts and a drink for $8. Carry-outs will be available.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at 11 a.m. at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Talley at 304-757-0557.
Book Launch Event: Appalachian Tea, 613 Ohio Ave., Charleston, will host a book launch event for local author V.C. McCabe’s new book, “Give the Bard a Tetanus Shot,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Hear a few West Virginia-inspired poems, bring or buy a book to get signed by the author, get a free bookmark and drink some tea. Admission is free.
Library Book/Hot Dog Sale: The Sissonville Branch Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston, will have a book sale and hot dog and snack sale from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Veterans’ Dinner/Dance: VFW Post 8516 and Auxiliary will celebrate veterans with a spaghetti dinner and dance at their post in Pinch. The event is free to all veterans and costs $10 for others. Bill Wymer and No Regrets will provide music for the dance. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m.
Marmet Music/Dance: Stonestreet will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner: A pre-Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury St., Charleston. The menu will include turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, sweet potato pie and drinks. A $10 donation is requested. To pre-order dinners, phone 304-545-8928.
‘Surviving the Holidays’ Seminar: A “Surviving the Holidays” seminar, for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death, will get underway at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. The two-hour seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance. Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. The cost of the book is $5. Register by calling 304-342-6052.
Candlelight Service: The deacons and deaconess of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate their annual candlelight service at 5 p.m. The Rev. Robert J. Frazier, pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church, Boomer, will be the guest speaker.
Monday, Nov. 11
GriefShare Seminar: The Rev. Brenda Kraft and psychologist Janet Walters will lead a two-hour GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” seminar at the CAMC Family Resource Center next to CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston, from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. They will learn how to deal with the many emotions they will face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events and how to discover true hope for the future. To register, go to www.griefshare.org. Seating is limited, so early registration is recommended. Light refreshments will be served.