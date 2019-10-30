Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 30-Tuesday, Nov. 5

Thursday, Oct. 31
Night of Treats: Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle, 1546 Third Ave., Charleston, will host a Night of Treats, from 6 to 8 p.m., offering a safe place to bring your children for treats, pizza and fun. For more information, call 304-346-2511.
Friday, Nov. 1
CWU World Community Day: Church Women United’s World Community Day celebration will be held at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St., Charleston, beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., followed by Bible study at 10 a.m.; the program, “The Time is Now! Resolve to Love,” at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon. An $8 donation will be accepted for the luncheon. Call Carolyn Saul, 304-552-6246, for information and reservations.
United Way Holiday Open House: United Way of Central WV will have its second annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 United Square in Charleston. Along with more than 12 onsite gift vendors, the event will include tours and coffee and hot cocoa. Admission is free. Contact the United Way at 304-340-3500 for more information.
Soup & Silence/Sacred Journey Workshop: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup & Silence luncheon from noon to 12:50 p.m., followed by a Sacred Journey workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. A free will donation is requested. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
Friday Night Jam: No Regrets and Bill Wymer will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community Center. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Memorial Sing: The Warren Kessinger Memorial Sing will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Prayer, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. The Jay Humphreys Trio and emcee Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio will host the sing. Along with The Jay Humphreys Trio, also singing will be The Brighterside Quartet, The Laborers Quartet, The Humphreys, The Believers and Ron Pauley.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the Warren Kessinger Memorial Gospel Sing beginning at 7 p.m. at The Cathedral of Prayer, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. They will also sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church on Forrestal Avenue in St Albans.
Saturday, Nov. 2
SFD Pancake Breakfast: An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser will be held at the Sissonville Fire Department, 383 Call Road, Sissonville, from 8 a.m. until noon. The cost is $6 per plate.
Holiday Bazaar: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, will host a holiday bazaar, with various vendors and food, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elk River Fall Bazaar: Get an early start on your Christmas shopping at a fall bazaar hosted by the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will include crafts, jewelry, wreaths, woodworking, Mary Kay and Pampered Chef products, hand-painted items and more. Homemade hot dogs with chili and slaw will be available for purchase. Table rental is $25; contact Tabby Stutler at 304-550-3240 or tstutler@msn.com to register or obtain additional information.
Community Turkey Dinner: The eighth annual turkey dinner will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center, adjacent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. All tickets are $10. A drive-through station will be set up at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of Laurel Meadows for carry-out orders. Dinners will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, a drink and a dessert. Business partners who would like to help with the fundraising dinner can find out more by contacting Pat Taylor at 304-989-1265.
RCC Hot Dog Sale/Christmas Bazaar: The Rand Community Center will hold its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs, hot bologna sandwiches, BBQs, French fries, homemade desserts, chips and drinks will be available. Deliveries of $5 and more are available. Call in your pick up or delivery orders at 304-925-9200. The annual Christmas Bazaar will also be held during the day. Tables can be rented for $10 a table. The center’s Christmas Shop will also be open, along with the Thrift Store and Clothing Room.
Holiday Wreath Workshop: A holiday wreath workshop will be conducted from 10 a.m. until noon at the GRID at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 807 Second Ave., Montgomery. The fee is $35. The workshop is limited to 12 participants. For more information, phone 304-734-6700.
Coin Show: The Charleston Coin Club will host its annual coin show Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, in Parlor D. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Dealers from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio will attend, to buy, sell and trade coins and coal mine scrip.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will have an Inner Listening class at 10:30 a.m. Conducted on a love-offering basis, the class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations, and Qigong Flow.
Elk River Rumble 3: Elk River Rumble 3, featuring boxing, kickboxing and MMA bouts, will be held at the former Clendenin Middle School, 107 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bouts start at 7:30 p.m.
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Cookoff: The Laurance Jones III Childhood Language Center will host a Mac ‘n’ Cheese Cookoff from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston. Local restaurants, businesses and individuals will compete to win the title “West Virginia’s Best Mac & Cheese.” The cookoff will also include live music and children’s activities. Wristbands are required for tasting. They cost $10 for adults, which includes three voting tokens, and $5 per child, which includes one voting token. Wristbands grant access to samples from all vendors and a chance to vote for favorite entries for People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice awards. All proceeds will benefit the Childhood Language Center, which provides free speech and language therapy to children in West Virginia.
Marmet Music/Dance: Santa Cruz will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Men’s Day: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Men, 607 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, will celebrate Men’s Day at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Anthony Jenkins, president of West Virginia State University, will be the guest speaker. A songfest with various musical groups will begin at 3 p.m.
Climate Change Forum: The Temple Israel Social Action Committee is sponsoring an Interfaith Forum on Climate Change: Opportunities for Action, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Temple Israel, 2312 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. The free program will feature speakers from the Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life, GreenFaith and from WV Interfaith Power and Light, focusing on practical things that faith communities and individuals can do to effectively address climate change. Representatives from a wide array of local environmental and conservation organizations will also be present to share ideas. For more information, phone Temple Israel, 304-342-5852.
Lay Academy: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, continues to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies,” with speaker Dr. Ramanathan Sampath. Sampath is a thoracic surgeon, affiliated with multiple hospitals, including CAMC and St. Francis Hospital, and is knowledgeable on all of the India family of religions. The program will begin at 4 p.m. in the chapel, followed by a reception. For more information, call the church, 304-343-8961, or Dr. Bob Newman, 304-345-0225.
Monday, Nov. 4
Diabetes Cooking School: Dining with Diabetes, a free cooking school for people with diabetes and family members, with recipes, tastings and door prizes, will be held on Mondays, Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 1 to 3 p.m., at FamilyCare Health Center, 116 Hills Plaza, Charleston. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required; call 304-720-4851, ext. 8131.
‘Hooks & Needles’: The Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall, Elkview, will host its weekly “Hooks & Needles” program at 6 p.m. Teenagers and adults are invited to join other needle crafters and work on current projects at the library. Bring your own supplies. Beginners through experts are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Library Book Group: The Clendenin Library Book Group will meet at noon at the library, 107 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin. The book for discussion will be “The Runaway Midwife” by Patricia Harman. Bring a bag lunch if you want; snacks and drinks will be provided. Copies of the book are available for checkout from the circulation desk or downloaded title from the library’s website.
Holiday Fashion Show: At 6:30 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, will host its eighth annual holiday fashion show in the Fellowship Hall. A spaghetti dinner will be served. Door prizes will be awarded. A silent auction will be held. The program is a fundraiser for the church’s Adult Ministries. Tickets are $10, are required and are being sold only in advance through Sunday, Nov. 3. Tickets can be purchased from Debbie Fields or in the church office.