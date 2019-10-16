Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 16-Tuesday, Oct. 22

Wednesday, Oct. 16
Wellness Wednesday: The Wellness Wednesday series continues at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “CBD: What You Need to Know.” This is an educational session with a question-and-answer period and presented on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Wee Trick-or-Treat: The Charleston Town Center’s mall-wide Annual Wee Trick-or-Treat will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Families are invited to bring their children and trick-or-treat throughout Town Center for an hour as merchants and community members share goodies to those in costume. The Kanawha County Public Library will join mall merchants in providing treats and surprises. At 7 p.m., the Children’s & Family Halloween Costume Contest will get underway.
Friday, Oct. 18
Marmet Health Fair: The Marmet Women’s Club will host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9411 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Along with health fair vendors, the event will include hot dogs for purchase.
London Haunted House: The Booker T. Washington Community Center in London will host its annual Haunted House from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. For more information, call 304-356-7004.
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Concessions are available.
‘Scare-aoke’: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host “Scare-aoke” Karaoke Night at 7 p.m. Admission is $2. Halloween apparel is optional.
‘Tales from the Campfire’: BlackRoot Theatre Kids will present “Tales from the Campfire,” an original, not-too-scary production, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $5 and available at brownpapertickets.com or at the theater two hours before showtime. Reservations are also available by calling Cathy at 818-426-9407 or 304-220-2278 or emailing blackroothteatre@gmail.com. Performances will be at the BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 E. Dupont Ave, Belle (the former Fastenal building in the Quincy Center).
Saturday, Oct. 19
Gem Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will present the 46th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. The entry fee is $3 for adults and free for children under 12. Vendors from across the country will display and sell crystals, faceted gems, gemstones, minerals, fossils, beads, jewelry and lapidary services. Youths can have make crafts, scavenger hunt for prizes, sift through the Mini-Mine, crack geodes and touch dinosaur fossils. Showgoers can pan for gold, watch demonstrations of cabochon making and gemstone wire wrapping, and learn soapstone carving from Ken Valko and Sandy Cline of Canada. Door prizes will be drawn hourly. The grand door prize will be a $500 gift certificate to Broyles Jewelers. For more information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Marmet Music/Dance: Four on the Floor will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Marmet Painting Party: The Marmet Women’s Club will sponsor a painting party at 6 p.m. at 9411 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Participants will paint a fall picture. To register for the event, call 304-949-5773.