Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 23-Tuesday, Oct. 29

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Thorofare Revival: Featuring special singing nightly, revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 26 and at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Thorofare Community Church, 1400 Thorofare Road, Clendenin. Evangelist Dwight McClure will preach Oct. 23-26 and Pastor Claude Holley Jr. will preach on Oct. 27.
Trunk or Treat: North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston, will host a Trunk-or-Treat event and a fall festival from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Community Health Symposium: A community health symposium will be held at the Arc of the Three Rivers, 1420 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will provide flu shots from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; bring money or insurance cards. From 12:30 to 2 p.m., speakers will provide free information and advice on major health topics and concerns, such as diabetes prevention and management, chronic pain prevention and management, infectious disease prevention and bone and joint health management. For additional information, contact Arc of the Three Rivers Community Integration Coordinator Melinda J. Morris at 304-344-3403, ext. 109.
Asbury UMC Food Sale: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St., Charleston, will serve beans and cornbread or pork barbecue with cole slaw, fried potatoes, drinks and dessert for $5 or both for $7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Enter through the glass doors. Contact Nancy at 304-345-8197 or Pastor Joe at 304-633-6495 for additional information.
‘Discovering the Paranormal’: Ghost hunters will present a “Discovering the Paranormal” program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the historic Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston.
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Concessions are available.
‘Coppelia’: The Charleston Ballet will present “Coppelia” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for adults and $20 in advance or $25 at the door for students and seniors. To reserve tickets or find out more, call 304-342-6541 or visit thecharlestonballet.com
Saturday, Oct. 26
Melodic Fusion Fall Festival: Riverside High School’s show choir, Melodic Fusion, invites everyone to its annual fall festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, 1 Warrior Way, Belle. Numerous vendors and crafters will attend. Concessions will be sold as well as several different raffle items.
Bike-a-Boo: The Kanawha City Community Association will hold its annual bike appreciation Event from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bike-a-Boo, a Halloween-themed afternoon, will feature a bike rodeo, crafts, games, bike decorating and a bike parade. Thirty bikes (for Kanawha City children ages 2 to 13) and an adult three-wheeler (to a person 55 or older or to a disabled individual) will be given away. Bring your bike and join in on the parking lot east of City Center East, 4700 MacCorkle Ave. S.E., Charleston.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the Starlight Gospel Sing that begins at 1 p.m. at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. The Believers will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Parsons Chapel on Sixth Avenue in Charleston.
Davis Program: Rebekah Karelis and Margaret Brennan will present “Rebecca Harding Davis” in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The free program will begin at 3 p.m. Davis is a literary figure best known for her gritty short story “Life in the Iron Mills,” set in Wheeling. A pioneering writer of literary realism, she and her husband, L. Clarke Davis, worked for progressive social causes such as mental illness and the marginalized. Her nationally recognized family, including her son, writer Richard Harding Davis, helped shape the culture of late 19th century literature and journalism. For additional information, call 304-558-0230.
String Quartet Concert: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will continue its 78th concert season by presenting the Maxwell String Quartet, from Scotland, at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. Tickets are $20 at the door or season tickets can be used. For further information, call 304-344-5389.
Americana Gospel Concert: Americana Gospel Concert Series: Mark Spangler of Charleston- and Lewisburg-based family band, The Spanglers, will perform as part of the ongoing Americana Gospel Concert Series, at 7 p.m. at the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville. Spangler will be accompanied by Evan Olds on bass and Jeremiah Hatfield on lead guitar.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Audio Outlaws will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at a Halloween dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. For further information, contact Barry Pauley at 304-590-0238.
Charity Dance: The inaugural Pink Ribbon Charity Dance, a fundraiser for breast cancer research sponsored by the Strong Sistahood N Pink Foundation, will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Columbia Gas Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. Tickets for the pink and black-tie, semiformal dance are $15 per person or $25 per couple. The dance will include food, drinks, music by DJ Preston Hall, a silent auction and raffles. For tickets or more information, call 304-415-7939 or 304-444-8974.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at the 11 a.m. Homecoming services at the Charleston Mountain Mission in Charleston.
Fall Family Festival/Trunk or Treat: Get your Halloween costume on and come to Elk River Nazarene’s annual fall festival. Festivities start at 3 p.m. on the parking lot of the church and continue until 5 p.m. Activities will include trunk or treat, inflatables, a photo booth, games and free chili and chicken noodle soup, crackers and drinks served in the Fellowship Hall. A collection bag for candy will be given to each child at registration. Elk River Nazarene Church is located at 143 Dutch Road, Charleston.
Community Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston. Children and parents are welcome to come in costume. Along with plenty of candy, the event will include roasting marshmallows, popping kettle corn and other activities.
Lay Academy: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, will continue to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies” in its lay academy programming. The Rev. Ronald English, American Baptist pastor, will be the speaker. English was ordained under the tutelage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and was a colleague in the Civil Rights Movement. The program will begin at 4 p.m. in the chapel, with a reception to follow. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-8961, or Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.