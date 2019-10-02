Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 2-Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 2
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle at 6:30 p.m. The event is provided on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Contemplative Prayer: Each Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Prayer sessions take place at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Call 304-345-0926 for additional information.
Chelyan UMC Diabetes Fair/Class: Chelyan United Methodist Church will host a free diabetes fair and class from 6 to 8 p.m. Free coupons/samples of diabetes supplies, free food samples, raffles, a dietician talking about how to shop at the grocery store for diabetes-friendly food on a budget, a pharmacist on how to buy support hose and how to understand lab work will be offered, along with one-on-one sessions to discuss diabetes issues available. No registration is required.
ACC Homeschool Choir: Homeschooled students interested in the Appalachian Children’s Chorus can take part in an eight-week homeschool choir. It will be offered in the fall and spring. The homeschool choir is open to students from third through eighth grades and will begin on Thursday, Oct. 3. Rehearsals will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church, Oakwood Road in Charleston, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The cost is $50 per child for all eight weeks; financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register or find out more, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org
Camp Meeting: A “Victory in Jesus” camp meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 5, at Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston. It will feature speakers from seven states. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. each evening.
Peace Corps Dinner: The West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Plaza Maya, 3112-B Chesterfield Ave., Charleston. All returned volunteers and Peace Corps staff, family of current volunteers and persons who are interested in serving as a Peace Corps volunteer are invited. Prospective volunteers are reminded there is no maximum age to join Peace Corps. 2020 Peace Corps calendars and boxed note cards will be available for purchase during the evening. For more details, contact Scott King at 304-993-5649.
Creation Science Meeting: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit www.kcsg.us
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Friday, Oct. 4
Soup, Silence & Scripture: Starting at noon, the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup, Silence & Scripture program. Luncheon and meditation will take place from noon until 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop from 1 to 2 p.m., “Feast of St. Francis: What Does St. Francis Offer Us Today?”, facilitated by Sister Molly Maloney.The program is presented on a free will offering basis. For more information, phone 304-345-0926.
Benefit Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial Methodist Church in Elkview will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. All proceeds will be used to provide food baskets to needy families in the Elkview area.
Friday Night Jam: The Bandoleros and John Truman will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Concessions are available.
Saturday, Oct. 5
CHS Pancake Breakfast: The Capital High School VIP Choral Booster Association will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Applebee’s in the Shops of Kanawha, 202 Kanawha Mall, Kanawha City. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door on the morning of the event. Proceeds will benefit Capital High’s Voices In Perfection (VIP) show choir.
Fall Yard Sale: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, will hold its fall yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sausage, biscuits and gravy, hot dogs and baked goods will be for sale throughout the day. Contact the church for information at 304-342-5212 or office@trinitywv.org.
Chartered Bus Trips: The Glasgow United Methodist Women and the Glasgow-Cedar Grove Lions Club are organizing round-trip bus trips to attractions in Virginia and Ohio. On Oct. 5, a trip will be taken to the Wohlfart Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville, Virginia, to see “Ring of Fire,” a show about Johnny Cash. The cost is $87 per person. On Oct. 17, a trip will be taken to Ohio Amish Country to see “Simple Sanctuary;” the cost is $90, which includes the play, meal and some shopping. On Nov. 9, a bus will go to the Wohlfart Haus Dinner Theater for a Christmas show, costing $87 per passenger. To make reservations or learn more, call 304-595-7833 or 304-595-3991.
Literacy Tutor Training: A free literacy tutor training session will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 203 of the First Presbyterian Church Activities Building, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. To register or receive additional information about the training, call 304-343-7323.
Strides for CJD Run/Walk: A Strides for CJD 5K run and 2.5K walk will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The run and walk will start at 9 a.m. The event will also include cornhole and children’s games, raffles and a DJ. The cost is $35 for adults and $25 for children. Proceeds will go to the CJD Foundation General Fund, which supports medical education, family support and research programs toward treatment and cure of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a rare, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease.
CAMC Teddy Bear Fair: A Teddy Bear Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. behind CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital on Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. Free activities will include inflatables and other attractions for children, car seat checks and visits with CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital’s therapy dogs.
Chili Dinner: The West Virginia Paralyzed Veterans of America will host the second annual chili dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. at 336 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston. Homemade chili with cornbread or crackers will be available for $5 and baked goods will be available for $1. Call 304-925-9352 or visit www.wvpva.org for additional information.
Inner Listening Class: At 10:30 a.m., Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host an Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman. This class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow and is conducted on a love offering basis. Inner Listening classes take place on the first Saturday of each month at Unity of Kanawha Valley.
SHS Fall Festival: The second annual Sissonville High School Fall Festival will take place from noon until 5 p.m. at SHS, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Admission is free. Tickets will be available to purchase for carnival games and prizes, hayrides and face/pumpkin painting. The festival will include food, music and more than 25 craft and other vendors at the high school.
ACC One Club Golf Scramble: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will have a one club golf scramble, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Cato Park in Charleston. Teams of four will compete for prizes, including a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. Each team member must choose one club to be used in the game. Only four clubs may be played by each team. All four members may use any one of the four clubs throughout the scramble with the best shot being taken until the completion of the hole. To register a team for $50 per player or receive more information, call Audrey Pitonak-Goff at 304-343-1111 or email audrey@wvacc.org.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Homecoming Service: A Homecoming service will begin at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 3077 Coopers Creek Road, Charleston. The Rev. Marvin Estep will deliver a sermon at 11 a.m., with a dinner provided at noon and The Brighterside Quartet singing at 1 p.m.
Anniversary/Homecoming Service: The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, will celebrate its 103rd anniversary and Homecoming at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marlon Collins of Shiloh Baptist Church, joined by his choirs and congregation.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 9:45 a.m. Homecoming service at Community Tabernacle in Liberty. The group will also sing at 6 p.m. at Second Creek Community Church in Sissonville.
MFD Open House: The Malden Fire Department will be holding an open house at the fire station from 2 to 5 p.m.
Jarrett UMC Revival: Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. at Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview Sunday, Oct. 6, through Tuesday, Oct. 8. The evangelist will be the Rev. Robert P. Fulton, with special singing each night.
Spradling Revival: Revival services, with Evangelist Larry Campbell and special singing nightly, will begin today at Spradling Gospel Tabernacle on Bakers Fork Road in Charleston. For additional information, call 348-4860.
Monday, Oct. 7
Luncheon RSVP Deadline: Noon Monday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to RSVP for the Charleston Christian Women’s luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, Virginia and Elizabeth streets, Charleston. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. The meeting will include the annual silent auction and bake sale; inspirational speaker Angie Leigh Monroe from Eulass, Texas; and music by Randy Parsons and Doug Escue. The cost of the lunch and program is $16. To RSVP, call 304-550-2920.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Pork BBQ Sale Orders: Tuesday, Oct. 8, is the deadline to place delivery orders for a homemade pork BBQ sale taking place on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Dawes United Methodist Church. Patrons can dine in from 3 to 6 p.m. and delivery will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 10. Call 304-881-2699 to place delivery orders.
Thomas Merton Society: The Charleston Chapter of the Thomas Merton Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. For further information, phone 304-345-0926.