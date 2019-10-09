Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 9-Tuesday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 10
Lunch and Learn: The Diamond United Methodist Church Lunch and Learn program will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Jane Marks of WV AARP, discussing issues of caregiving. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP or receive more information, contact Robin at 304-546-4668.
Dawes UMC BBQ Sale: Dawes United Methodist Church will host a BBQ sale from 3 to 6 p.m.
Garage Ball: The Good News Mountaineer Garage will host the 12th annual Garage Ball from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Edgewood Country Club on Charleston’s West Side. The event will include dinner, a silent auction, a cash bar and a concert featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and the Landau Band. A donation of $75 per ticket is suggested. Tickets are being sold in advance at Good News Mountaineer Garage, 1637 Fourth Ave., Charleston, or purchase them online at www.goodnewsmountaineergarage.com or by calling 304-344-8445 or 1-866-GIVE CAR. All proceeds will benefit Good News Mountaineer Garage in supplying safe, reliable transportation for West Virginia families working toward economic independence.
Friday, Oct. 11
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Concessions are available.
Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. Local musicians are welcome to share their talents, with performer signups at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and homemade treats will be available at a small cost.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Chelyan UMC Breakfast: Homemade breakfasts, including items such as biscuits and gravy, will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Chelyan United Methodist Church, Chelyan. Donations will be appreciated.
Harvest Festival: The Booker T. Washington Community Center in London will have its annual Harvest Festival, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The festival will include food, music and crafts. Table rentals are $15 each. For more information, call 304-356-7004.
Holiday Bazaar: Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will have a fall craft and holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quick Ramp/Bean Dinner: The Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, Quick, will host a ramp and bean dinner, to benefit the center, from 1 to 5 p.m. The dinner will include: ramps, pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, dessert and a drink. Prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. “To go” orders will be available the day of the event. For more details, contact Nicki at 304-437-1768 or the center on Oct. 12 at 304-965-9008.
WVEC Anniversary Picnic: The West Virginia Environmental Council will host its 30th-anniversary picnic and annual meeting from noon until 4 p.m. at the Gorman Shelter of Coonskin Park in Charleston. The lunch, from noon to 1 p.m., will include hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks; bring a side dish to share. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. From 1 to 4 p.m., activities will include a Legislative overview, meet-the-candidates opportunities, games and more.
‘Frozen Jr.’ Auditions: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will continue its 87th season with a production of “Disney Frozen Jr.” Auditions will take place at the CTOC workshop, 1120 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. Roles are available for ages 8 to 18. Auditioners should dress comfortably and be prepared to sing a short selection from the song of their choice. There are no fees to participate in CTOC productions. Audition slot registrations are available at CTOC.org. Walk-ins are also welcome during the audition times. Those who register are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes prior to the audition time to complete their registration. Performance dates for “Disney Frozen Jr.” are Dec. 12-15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater. For additional information, visit CTOC.org.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Talley at 304-757-0557.
Hops & Heat: Charleston Main Streets-East End will host Hops & Heat 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the East End Bazaar-Open-Air Artisan Market, 1428 Washington St., E., Charleston. An Appalachian craft beer and chili cookoff event, Hops & Heat will include more than 80 craft beers from more than 20 Appalachian breweries and crown the Bazaar’s best chili in a chili cookoff competition between more than 10 East End Bazaar cooks. Reserve your spot for the chili cookoff or order tickets at charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com. A total of 500 tickets will be sold. Drinker tickets cost $35 and include 5-ounce samples of beer; unlimited chili samples; three, 12-ounce beer tickets and a branded tasting cup. Nondrinker tickets are $20 and include unlimited chili samples and access to East End Bazaar food and artisan vendors and the Hops & Heat concert featuring the Charles Walker Band.
Marmet Music/Dance: Stephanie and the Mark IV will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Halloween Dance/Party: The SpeakEasy Singles will host a public Halloween dance and costume party from 8 to 11 p.m. at the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union, 103 University Union, Institute. Admission is $10 per person. Along with music provided by DJ Dancin’ Dave, the event will include appetizers and prizes for the best costumes. Text or call 304-805-4109 for more information.
Monday, Oct. 14
Alzheimer’s Walk Fundraiser: The Husson’s Pizza Kanawha City location, 301 36th St., S.E., Charleston, will participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mention Walk to End Alzheimer’s when ordering on Oct. 14 and Husson’s will donate 25% of sales with specific mention to the Alzheimer’s Association. For an electronic flyer or more information, visit m.facebook.com/events/2946448788702145 or www.charlestonwv.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Free Community Luncheon: Open to all in the community, the monthly Third Tuesday Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will hold its October meeting, open to the public, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.