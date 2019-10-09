Metro East Church Calendar

Fall Festival: Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 Sixth Ave., Charleston, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, with games and a free community lunch including hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and Sno-Cones. For more details, phone Nicole Rowe, 304-550-6019.
Holiday Bazaar: Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will have a fall craft and holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
103rd Church Anniversary: Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand, will celebrate their 103rd church anniversary during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Oct. 13. Pastor Roi Johnson of New Springfield Baptist Church of Siloam, Georgia, will deliver the anniversary sermon.
Mt. Tabor UMC Homecoming: Homecoming services will get underway at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch. The Chandler Sisters will sing. Pastor Robert Fulton will present the message. A fellowship dinner will follow the service.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Stonelick Community Church on Stonelick Road off the Interstate 77 Kenna exit.
Racine UMC Revival: The Racine United Methodist Church, 998 Short Creek Road, Racine, will be in revival with the Rev. John Alan Massey at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19. The United Methodist Riverside Parish will conclude its traveling revival on Oct. 16 in a joint revival meeting. There will be special singing each evening as follows: Wednesday, the Glasgow United Methodist Choir; Thursday, Angie Richardson; Friday, Grace Parks and Saturday, the Racine United Methodist Choir. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
Fall Family Festival/Trunk or Treat: Get your Halloween costume on and come to Elk River Nazarene’s annual fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 27. Festivities start at 3 p.m. on the parking lot of the church and continue until 5 p.m. Activities will include trunk or treat, inflatables, a photo booth, games and free chili and chicken noodle soup, crackers and drinks served in the Fellowship Hall. A collection bag for candy will be given to each child at registration. Elk River Nazarene Church is located at 143 Dutch Road, Charleston.
Community Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston. Children and parents are welcome to come in costume. Along with plenty of candy, the event will include roasting marshmallows, popping kettle corn and other activities.
Memorial Sing: The Warren Kessinger Memorial Sing will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Cathedral of Prayer, Charleston. The Jay Humphreys Trio and emcee Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio will host the sing.