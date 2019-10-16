Metro East Church Calendar

Allens Fork Revival: Revival services with Evangelist Wayne Runion are underway at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 18, at the Allens Fork Community Church, Allens Fork Road, Sissonville. For more information or directions to the church, call 304-988-2156.
Racine UMC Revival: The Racine United Methodist Church, 998 Short Creek Road, Racine, will be in revival with the Rev. John Alan Massey at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19. The United Methodist Riverside Parish will conclude its traveling revival on Oct. 16 in a joint revival meeting. There will be special singing each evening as follows: Wednesday, the Glasgow United Methodist Choir; Thursday, Angie Richardson; Friday, Grace Parks and Saturday, the Racine United Methodist Choir. For more information, call Pastor Damron B. Bradshaw at 304-541-0753.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at a revival service at Raymond City Community Church. They will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle and during a 6:30 p.m. revival service Monday, Oct. 21, at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.
111th Church Anniversary: Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave., Charleston, will celebrate their 111th church anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 20, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Jeff Woods, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Spring Hill, will deliver the anniversary sermon. Music will be provided by the Voices of Ebenezer. A fellowship dinner will be served immediately after the service.
Lay Academy: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, will host Karen and Roger Wise, members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), who will explain how the Quakers teach and promote peace around the world, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the chapel. A reception will follow. For more information, contact Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
Fall Family Festival/Trunk or Treat: Get your Halloween costume on and come to Elk River Nazarene's annual fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 27. Festivities start at 3 p.m. on the parking lot of the church and continue until 5 p.m. Activities will include trunk or treat, inflatables, a photo booth, games and free chili and chicken noodle soup, crackers and drinks served in the Fellowship Hall. A collection bag for candy will be given to each child at registration. Elk River Nazarene Church is located at 143 Dutch Road, Charleston.
Community Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston. Children and parents are welcome to come in costume. Along with plenty of candy, the event will include roasting marshmallows, popping kettle corn and other activities.
Night of Treats: Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle, 1546 Third Ave., Charleston, will host a Night of Treats, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, offering a safe place to bring your children for treats, pizza and fun. For more information, call 304-346-2511.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Starlight Gospel Sing at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. The trio will also sing at the 11 a.m. Homecoming services on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Charleston Mountain Mission in Charleston.
Memorial Sing: The Warren Kessinger Memorial Sing will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Cathedral of Prayer, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. The Jay Humphreys Trio and emcee Chris Akers of Southern Blend Radio will host the sing. Along with the Jay Humphreys Trio, singers will include The Brighterside Quartet, The Laborers Quartet, The Humphreys, The Believers and Ron Pauley.
'Surviving the Holidays' Seminar: A "Surviving the Holidays" seminar, for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death, will get underway at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Fellowship Hall at Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. The two-hour seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance. Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. The cost of the book is $5. Register by calling 304-342-6052.