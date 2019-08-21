Metro West Calendar: Aug. 21-Aug. 27, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 21
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. At 6:30 p.m., Jamie Harman will lead a Healing Circle. No registration is required. The event is provided on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Healing Diet Meeting: The Healing Diet (Paleo) Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., South Charleston. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304 633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com for additional details.
Walking Ministry: The Blessed and Fit for Christ walking ministry will meet at Magic Island Park, 165 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Littles’ Storytime: Each Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Littles’ Storytime is presented for infants to children up to age 5, with a parent or guardian, at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. Programs include reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and enjoying kid-friendly snacks, all free. For directions or more details, call First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans at 304-727-2241.
Kids’ Activities/Movie Night: St. Albans Parks and Recreation will host an evening of kids’ activities, such as sidewalk chalk games and the West Virginia Foam Garage, beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. The film “The Little Rascals” will be shown at dark.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Street Fair/Vendor Show: Nitro High School’s show choirs will hold a street fair, on Second Avenue between 19th and 21st streets in Nitro. The fair will include carnival games, face painting, the Diva Center, inflatables, the West Virginia Foam Garage, food and music. Along with the the street fair, a craft/vendor show will take place; vendors are still being sought to participate. If you would like more information on the craft show, contact Susan Izzo at susie.c.izzo@gmail.com.
Outdoor Gospel Sing: Holley Memorial Baptist Church will host an outdoor gospel sing from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Singers will include Jim Edens, Jimmy McKnight, Jaunita Phillips, The Believers and more. Free hot dogs, drinks and desserts will be available. The church is located at 245 Pleasant Valley Road in Spring Hill, off Chestnut Street.
S.A. Food Truck/Music Festival: A food truck and music festival will take place from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park off U.S. 60 in St. Albans. Along with food trucks on site, the festival will include live music and children’s activities such as face painting and inflatables.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club will meet at the Annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet. At 3 p.m., the club will hold a brief meeting, followed by a guest speaker; Brianna Westfall, project manager at Bailes Granite and Marble, Charleston, will present on “Stone Materials and Fabrication of Countertops and Other Applications.” Members of the public are welcome to attend.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. at Parsons Chapel, 1449 Sixth Ave. in Charleston.
Gospel Concert: The Tanner Boys will sing during the 7 p.m. service at Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston.
Monday, Aug. 26
Community Dinner: A free community dinner will be served in the parish house at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Included on the menu are: hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, desserts and drinks.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Holmes Discussion Group: The Norwood Builders Society, a Sherlock Holmes discussion group, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Branch Library. Sherlock Holmes, a.k.a Benedict Cumberbatch, will read, via DVD, a rediscovered railway mystery entitled “The Conundrum of Coach 13.” For more information, call 304-343-1680. Visitors are welcome and refreshments will be served.
Civic Chorus Open House: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to an open house at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend, meet the director, sing some fun selections and enjoy snacks afterward, all with no pressure to join. The HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, rehearses every Tuesday night and performs two concerts a year. For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or check out the HCC’s Facebook page.