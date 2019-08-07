Metro West Calendar: Aug. 7-Aug. 13, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 7
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays will start again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. This evening's event will be the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle with Megan Lyon. No registration is required. The event is offered on a love offering basis. For more information, call Unity of Kanawha Valley at 304-345-0021 or email Megan Lyon at innerpathwv@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Blood Drive: From 2 to 7 p.m., an American Red Cross blood drive will take place in the gymnasium of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. For an appointment or more information, call Jerre Watkins, 304-776-5488, or the Red Cross, 1-800-733-2767, or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: crosslanesumc.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For further information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Friday, Aug. 9
Dunbar Ice Cream Social: The Dunbar Parks & Recreation Department and Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the third annual ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dunbar Branch Library, 301 12th Street Mall, Dunbar. Ice cream will be offered for free, and the library will provide activities for children.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Church Yard/Hot Dog Sale: Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, will have a yard sale and hot dog sale during the day. As a back-to-school special, clothes will be $5 a bag. Books, tree stands, jewelry and other items will be available.
Back to School Bash: Fairlawn Baptist Church will have a back to school party at 501 20th St. and Fletcher Avenue, Dunbar, from noon until 2 p.m. Children in kindergarten thru fifth grade and their parents are invited to stay and enjoy the party, which will include a Bouncy House, games and food. School supplies will be given away as prizes. For more information or directions, call 304-768-6240.
Hansford Center Dance: The Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, will have its monthly dance, featuring music by Bill Wymer and the No Regrets Band. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music and dancing from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $4 per person. Food concessions are available for purchase. For more information, phone 304-722-4621.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Usher Board Program: The Usher Board Ministry of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, will hold its annual Usher Board program at 3 p.m. Brenda Johnson of the First Missionary Baptist Church, London, will be the guest speaker.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Nitro Wastewater Meeting: The Nitro Wastewater Utility will have its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available in the Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.