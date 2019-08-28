Metro West Calendar: Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 28
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with Qigong Flow at 6:30 p.m. Wellness Wednesdays events offer holistic methods for healing and wholeness in a community of like-minded people. No registration is required and the sessions are presented on a love-offering basis.
Friday, Aug. 30
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree in the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The cover charge is $5. For more information, phone 304-993-7693.
Saturday, Aug. 31
KSF Rock the Park: The sixth annual Rock the Park fundraiser will take place at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include classic cars, music, refreshments and more.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Spurlock Reunion: A Spurlock reunion will begin at noon at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. For more details, contact Ellen Carter at 304-925-4422.
Monday, Sept. 2
S.C. Library Closed: The South Charleston Public Library will be closed Monday Sept. 2, for Labor Day and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Golden Oldies Car Show: A Golden Oldies car show will be held in the parking lot at the West Virginia state Capitol in Charleston. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will include trophies, music, concessions, door prizes and dash plaques. For more information, phone 304-548-7115 or 965-3200.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
GWFC Welcome Dinner: The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes is beginning its 66th year of community service by inviting prospective new members to attend a Welcome Dinner at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. Featured guest speakers will be GFWC-West Virginia President Pamela McCoy, GFWC-West Virginia Recording Secretary Terri Diamond and GFWC-West Virginia Capitol District First Vice President Linda Redd. Club membership is open to ladies in the Cross Lanes and surrounding areas. For more information, call Peggy Thompson at 304-755-3450.
Drawing Class: Light and shadow drawing classes for adults will be led by Sharon Mullins at the Unity of Kanawha Valley church, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, in the activity room, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Sept. 24. The cost is $80. Materials needed include an 11-inch-by-14-inch Strathmore drawing tablet and a selection of artist’s drawing lead pencils, including a B6 drawing pencil and kneaded eraser. Other materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required; contact Pam at 304-345-0021 or ukvwv1@gmail.com.