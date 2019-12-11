Metro West Calendar: Dec. 11-Dec. 17, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 11
Candle Lighting Service: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a holiday candle lighting service at 7 p.m.
Barbershop Singing/Harmony ReChoired: Harmony ReChoired, the mixed chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute. New singers are always welcome to visit and participate. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org
Thursday, Dec. 12
Holiday Concert: The South Charleston High School Show Choir and Vocal Ensemble and the Charleston Metro Band will present a free concert at the LaBelle Theater, 311 D St. in South Charleston, at 7 p.m. The SCHS Show Choir and Vocal Ensemble are directed by Billy Burdette and the Metro Band is directed by Steve Hopkins. This is the second year that the three groups have joined together for a holiday concert. For more information, contact Metro Band President Ralph Williams at 304-552-3896.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association’s annual Christmas model train open house will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Light Up the Levee: The sixth annual Light Up the Levee community Christmas caroling event, presented by First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston. The event will include hot chocolate and a visit from Santa, followed by the Charleston Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Those attending are requested to bring canned food items to stock the Covenant House Food Pantry.
Friday, Dec. 13
Advent Directed Retreat: The West Virginia Institute of Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host an Advent Directed Retreat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. A $100 offering is requested for an overnight-stay booking or $70 for commuters. For more information or to register, email wvisreg@gmail.com or call 304-345-0926.
Holiday Program: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, will host a Christmas program. The center and Trinity Fellowship Church will sponsor “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” Eddie and Sherry Richards, along with the trio Eventide, from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, will sing. The event begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 pm. No admission will be charged, but an offering will be received to defray expenses. For more information, call Trinity Fellowship Church at 304-727-2043.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $5; admission for children, seniors and performers is $2. Performer signups start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Breakfast with Santa: Cafe Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will include French toast or pancakes, sausage links, bacon and fruit cups. The event will include ornament decorating, face painting and a visit with Santa Claus. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Santa Breakfast: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5011 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes, will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their cameras. Donations will be accepted and used expressly for purchasing toys for Cross Lanes Community Services.
Free Christmas Concert: The Charleston Metro Band will present a free Christmas concert at the Charleston Town Center, in front of the former Macy’s space, at 4 p.m. The concert will include classics such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “The Polar Express.”
Sunday, Dec. 15
Chanukah Gift/Art/Book/Craft Show: The annual Chanukah Gift, Art, Book and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at B’nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Beginning at 11 a.m., the annual menu of potato latkes, hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be sold. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bnaijacob.com or call 304-346-4722.
Christmas Puppet Show: Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans, will present a STARZ Puppet Team Christmas Puppet Show, starting at 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Community Dinner: St. Paul United Methodist Church will host a free community dinner in the parish house, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include homemade lasagna, steamed vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks.
Holiday Music Program: “An Evening of Holiday Music,” with Sasha Colette, will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The program is for patrons ages 18 and older.
Barbershop Singers/Kanawha Kordsmen: The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, invites singers to join them when they meet at 7:15 p.m. Mondays at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org online.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
EBHS Athletes’ Reunion: Tuesday, Dec. 17, is the deadline to register for an all-athlete reunion of East Bank High School students. The reunion will be held Dec. 21 at East Bank Middle School, from 9 a.m. to noon, with breakfast included. To register, send a check payable to East Bank Middle School (put “Athletes’ Reunion” on the memo line) for $10 to: East Bank Middle School, Attention: Athletes’ Reunion, First Avenue and Brannon Street, East Bank, W.Va. 25067. For more information, contact reunion organizers Roy Kuhl at 304-421-4622 or Larry Green at 304-550-8161.