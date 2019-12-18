Metro West Calendar: Dec. 18-Dec. 24, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 18
‘Blue Christmas’ Service: Open to all denominations, First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will host a “Blue Christmas” service at 6:30 p.m. “Blue Christmas” is for people who are dealing with grief during the holidays because they lost a loved one in 2019, or earlier. For further information, phone 304-727-2241 or go to www.FirstPresbyChurch.com online.
Evening Prayer Service: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St Albans, will have evening prayer at 5:30 p.m. in the historic chapel.
Christmas Musical Drama: Gateway Christian Church, 422 B St. in St. Albans, will present a Christmas-themed musical drama, “Under a Starry Sky,” at 7 p.m. Child care will be available for nursery and preschool children.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Solstice Concert: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Bridge Road, Charleston, will host its annual Solstice Concert at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to the Covenant House of Charleston. Musicians donating their time to this concert include: Ron Sowell, Bob Thompson, Alasha Al-Qudwah, Mark Davis, Bill and Becky Kimmons, John Inghram and Julie Adams. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by emailing ukvwv1@gmail.com or by calling 304-345-0021.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association’s annual Christmas model train open house will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Christmas Dinner Fundraiser: St. Anthony Parish will serve a Christmas fundraising dinner at the parish center, 1027 Sixth St., Charleston, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The $7 dinner is to support a Homecoming celebration in June for former parishioners and school students. For more information, call Jennifer Burdette, 304-553-6601, or the church office, 304-342-2716.
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Nicholas Program: The History Wednesday living history/re-enactor program at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St., St. Albans, will present St. Nicholas, Bishop of Myra, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.
CLUM Christmas Programs: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will have a celebration of Advent at its 11 a.m. service. A Chancel Choir Christmas cantata, “Have You Heard?”, and a Christmas Eve service will begin at the church at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 as well.
Christmas Program: At 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, with Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, community choir and orchestra will present the fifth annual “A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” an eclectic Christmas program with this year’s theme, “Hallelujah to the Lamb.” The orchestra will include strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and keyboard, with several players from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free. Calvary Baptist will also host a traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The church is located at the corner of Lee Street and Maryland Avenue directly behind the Delaware Avenue Kroger on Charleston’s West Side.
Monday, Dec. 23
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting, open to the public, at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. The public is invited to attend. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.
Barbershop Singers/Kanawha Kordsmen: The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, invites singers to join them when they meet at 7:15 p.m. Mondays at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org online.