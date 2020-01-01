Metro West Calendar: Jan. 1-Jan. 7, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 2
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The meeting is open to anyone interested in coins or coin collecting. For additional information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Friday, Jan. 3
Friday Fellowship: Living Water Ministries, 840 Coal River Road, St. Albans, will host its Friday Fellowship program at 7 p.m., with guest speaker Pastor Troy Campbell of Sylvester Full Gospel Lighthouse and special singing by Brother Donald Landers of Sissonville.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house at its museum, 404 Fourth Ave, in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. See hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring your old St. Albans photos to be scanned for the society’s files.
Christmas Tree Recycling: Those who want to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays will be able to donate them to be used for fish habitat, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston. Trees must be real trees. All decorations must be removed and branches must be attached to the tree. The trees will be repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia, including Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Bailey, Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes, and the Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County. The program is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan in conjunction with West Virginia State Parks and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Staff will be at the donation site to help unload trees. Those who donate can register for prizes, and each person who donates will receive a gift from the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to its monthly Inner Listening class at 10:30 a.m. Presented on a love offering basis, the class consists of stretching, mindful breathing exercises, meditations and Qigong Flow. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Charleston Wedding Expo: The 16th annual Charleston Wedding Expo will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from noon until 4 p.m. An exclusive “Purple Rain” VIP Experience, featuring a fashion show, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, will precede the show, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom. The cost of the VIP Experience is $25 per person, which includes entry into the Wedding Expo. For tickets or more information, visit www.chaswvccc.com
Monday, Jan. 6
Barbershop Harmony: Do you like to sing? Then give Barbershop a try! Barbershop singing is a hobby enjoyed by thousands of men and women across the world. There are conventions, competitions, shows and educational events. The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of The Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org online.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
‘St. Albans Writes’: “St. Albans Writes,” a monthly speaker series featuring authors who graduated from St. Albans High School, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the St. Albans Public Library. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Daniel Light. A Baptist minister and a professor at Liberty University, Light will discuss his books, “Ten Fresh Takes,” which offers new perspectives on understanding the authentic Christian life, and “West By God Virginia,” a homestyle patchwork of tales and recollections that celebrates the people and culture of West Virginia and Appalachia.