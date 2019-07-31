Metro West Calendar: July 31-Aug. 6, 2019

Wednesday, July 31
Wednesday Bible Study: New Testament Christian Church of Cross Lanes holds a morning Bible Study at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, with food, fellowship and in-depth study of the Bible. The church is located at 5252 Big Tyler Road, two doors past the T&M Meat Market. For more information, call Alice Pettit at 304-380-6473.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Food Truck: The Shape Shop Food Truck will be serving items at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pizza, sandwiches, salads, paninis, wraps, soup, bakery items and ice cream will be available.
Creation Science Group: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The open meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit www.kcsg.us.
Friday, Aug. 2
Littles’ Storytime: Littles’ Storytime programs are offered each Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for ages infant to 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. If you have questions or need to directions to the church, call First Presbyterian Church at 304-727-2241.
Family Pool Night: A Family Fun Pool Night will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Park. A DJ will play music and raffle prizes will be awarded. Admission is free and concessions can be purchased. Rocky’s World of Ice Cream will also be on site. For more information, phone 304-533-4872.
Rummage Sale: Poca United Methodist Church, 112 Silver St., Poca, will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Rummage/Hot Dog/Bake Sale: Christ the King Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will host rummage, hot dog and bake sales from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.
25177 Foundation Golf: The 16th Annual 25177 Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. This is a two-person scramble event, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast, lunch, a snack and all beverages are included in the entry fee of $95 per golfer and $190 per team. Register by sending your entry fee, name and T-shirt size to: 25177 Foundation, P.O. Box 1202, St. Albans, WV 25177 or emailing the information to 25177Foundation@gmail.com. For more information, call Walt, 304-552-6547.
Actor Meet & Greet: St. Albans native Joe Chrest, who stars in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” will meet and greet fans from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Coal River Coffee Company, Olde Main Plaza, in St. Albans.
Monday, Aug. 5
Kanawha GOP Women: The Kanawha County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The guest speaker will be Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. A buffet luncheon will be available and parking is free.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Basket Weaving Class: A basket weaving class will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. For more details, call or text 304-389-2907.