Metro West Calendar: July 24-July 31

Wednesday, July 24
Wednesday Bible Study: New Testament Christian Church of Cross Lanes holds a morning Bible Study at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, with food, fellowship and in-depth study of the Bible. The church is located at 5252 Big Tyler Road, two doors past the T&M Meat Market. For more information, call Alice Pettit at 304-380-6473.
Thursday, July 25
VBS: Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston, will host Fishers of Men vacation Bible school, for ages 3 to 17 and an adult class, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26.
Trail Work Days: St. Albans Parks and Recreation invites all volunteers and volunteer groups to pull on their hiking/work boots and come to the St. Albans City Park on Thursday, July 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon to lend a hand on the Nature Trail in St. Albans. Volunteers need not have experience with trail work. Tools and gloves will be provided. The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, has made this work possible through funding by the West Virginia Recreational Trails Grant. Contact St. Albans Parks and Recreation Trail Grant Coordinator Debbie Keener at 304-415-1223 if you or your group are interested in helping one or both days. Sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing are recommended. Updates are available on the St. Albans WV Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.
Friday, July 26
Pop Art Workshop: A Pop Art workshop with local artist Julie Palas will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at The Arc of The Three Rivers, 1420 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. A luncheon will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. View a show of original Pop Art by Palas and participate in your creation of a Pop Art original masterpiece. Call Melinda J. Morris at 304-344-3403, ext. 109 for additional information, including fees, or required advance registration.
Littles’ Storytime: Littles’ Storytime programs are offered each Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for ages infant to 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. If you have questions or need to directions to the church, call First Presbyterian Church at 304-727-2241.
Saturday, July 27
SoulCollage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will present a SoulCollage workshop, “Embracing Every Part of You,” from 1 to 5 p.m.; experienced participants can arrive at 1:30 p.m. Megan Lyon of Inner Path, LLC, will lead the workshop, a creative process for tapping into intuition and expression through card making. For more information about the program, visit www.InnerPathWV.com. The cost is $40, payable by cash or check at the door. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited; email innerpathwv@gmail.com.
Fire & Rescue Open House: Institute Fire & Rescue will have an open house, to mark its 70th anniversary, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Institute Fire Department, 301 Dubois St., Institute. The new Rescue 242 and newly purchased equipment will be on display. Ridgeview BBQ will provide food. An auto extraction will be demonstrated, and information and applications will be available for those considering joining their local fire departments.
Tea Party: A tea party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Nitro Women’s Club, 2205 Second Ave., Nitro. Bring your favorite tea cup and saucer and enjoy your choice of many teas and refreshments, including finger sandwiches, scones and desserts. Dress is Tea Party attire, including hats. The free event is open to the public. For more information, call Sally, 304-982-3395.
SHS ‘60 Reunion: The Sissonville High Class of 1960 will hold a reunion, at 2 p.m., in the banquet room at Top Spot Restaurant in Sissonville (order from the menu).
Community Day: Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston, will have a Community Day event for the public, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everything is free, including hot dogs, games, a dunking tank, a cakewalk and more.
Sunday, July 28
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will examine crystals members have grown. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will hold a short meeting, followed by a presentation on “The Formation and Shapes of Varied Crystals.” For further information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Ballroom dance lessons for teenagers and adults will be offered on Sundays, July 28 through Sept. 1, at the Academy of Arts at January’s on Charleston’s West Side. Waltz and samba classes will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fox trot and cha cha classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Waltz and swing dance classes will also be offered for teens. The cost is $55 for singles and $90 for couples for the six-week session. Pre-registration is required; contact Nina at 304-419-5636 to register or receive more information.
Tuesday, July 30
Morning Yoga: Led by Debora Mattingly, free yoga classes are conducted from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Bring a mat.
Weimer Book Giveaway: George C. Weimer Elementary School, 3040 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will be hosting its second book giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon in the school’s cafeteria. Weimer staff will be proving lunch and students can choose a book to take home. Teachers will be available to assist students as well as read with them.