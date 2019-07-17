Metro West Calendar: July 17-23, 2019

Wednesday, July 17
Wednesday Bible Study: New Testament Christian Church of Cross Lanes holds a morning Bible Study at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, with food, fellowship and in-depth study of the Bible. The church is located at 5252 Big Tyler Road, two doors past the T&M Meat Market. For more information, call Alice Pettit at 304-380-6473.
Thursday, July 18
S.A. Park Trail Work: Individuals and groups are invited to be involved with the City Park Nature Trail upgrade work, starting at 5 p.m. Volunteers need only come ready to work. Wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing. Tools will be available, but if you have hand tools you are comfortable using, such as hammers, saws, cordless equipment, etc., bring them. Water will be provided. Community Service hours for volunteering will be logged. Trail work will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Contact Debbie Keener at 304-415-1223 or the St. Albans Parks office at 304-722-4625 to volunteer or receive more information.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: Promoting agriculture in the county with education and special speakers, the Kanawha County Farm Bureau meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. For more information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Browns Backers: A meeting of the Charleston WV Browns Backers will start at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 70 Market Place, Nitro, off the Cross Lanes Interstate exit. All area fans of the Cleveland Browns are welcome, as the local chapter is accepting new members. No membership fees are required. More details can be found at fans.clevelandbrowns.com
Friday, July 19
Littles’ Storytime: Littles’ Storytime programs are offered each Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for ages infant to 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. If you have questions or need to directions to the church, call First Presbyterian Church at 304-727-2241.
SCCC Golf Tournament: The 13th Annual South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, hosted by the SCCC, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Creek Country Club Golf Course in South Charleston. Registration gets underway at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A cookout and awards ceremony will follow tournament play. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SCCC Education Foundation. To register or find out more, contact the SCCC offices at 304-744-0051 or soccoc@wvdsl.net
Regatta Catfish Tournament: The Ridenour Regatta Catfish Tournament will be held from 6 to 11 p.m., at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. There is a $15 entry fee and a two-pole maximum. All fishing will be done from the lake’s bank. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded. The top five fish on the string will be weighed to determine the winners. Signups will be the day of the event, beginning at 5 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. Food concessions will be available. For more information, call Jim Caudill, tournament director, 304-421-5187.
Saturday, July 20
Dunbar Clothes Closet: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a clothes closet will be open at Dunbar First Baptist Church, featuring men’s, women’s and children’s summer clothes and shoes. Also available will be purses, books, home goods, and more. The church is located at 311 16th St. in Dunbar. For more information, call 304-768-1822.
S.C. Clothes Closet: The Adult Sunday School Class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon to those persons in need of good, clean summer clothes free of charge. The church is located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street in South Charleston. Park in the E Street parking lot and enter the church in the side door, go down the stairs and follow the signs.
HOG Poker Run: The Capital City HOG Poker Run will begin at the Harley-Davidson of W.Va. Pavilion, 4924 MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston, with registration at 10 a.m. and first bike out at 11 a.m. Guided rides leave at noon and 12:30 p.m. All bikes should be in by 3 p.m. at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort; cards will be drawn at the casino. The entry fee is $20, with $5 for an extra card, which includes a T-shirt, buffet and door prize tickets. Proceeds will be donated to local charities at the end of the year. For more information, call 304-768-1600.
Ridenour Regatta: The Ridenour Regatta will begin at noon at Ridenour Lake in Ridenour Park, at the end of 21st Street in Nitro. Activities will include kayaking, paddleboard races, stand-up paddleboarding, games, a mountain bike race, live music and a showing of the film “Jaws” later in the evening.
Actor Meet-Up: The Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will host a meet-up event from 6 to 8 p.m. with “Stranger Things” actor and St. Albans native Joe Chrest. The first 75 people who purchase a large drink will get a free autographed photo from Chrest, who portrays Ted Wheeler on the Netflix series. Chrest will also autograph items brought by fans. (The event was rescheduled from its original July 13 date.)
Coin Show: The Mountain State Numismatic Society of West Virginia will host a coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW headquarters in Milton. For more information, contact Greg Mencotti, 304-840-7036 or GMENCOTTI@gmail.com
The Block Speaker Series: The Block Speaker Series: A Personal Perspective of African American Life will present Charleston attorney and West Side native Elliot G. Hicks as its monthly speaker at the West Virginia Culture Center’s Archives and History Library at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Dementia Café: The Committee for a Dementia Friendly St. Albans will host a Dementia Café at The Grind, 1481 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, from 2 to 4 p.m. The concept is to provide a safe, welcoming environment for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and their families, to enjoy a meal and socialization. Order from the menu or the special soup and salad for $8 per person. For further information, call 304-722-4621.
Dunbar Community VBS: Dunbar Community Vacation Bible School, “Power Up with Jesus,” will be held Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25. Dinner will be served between 5 and 5:45 p.m. at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. VBS will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Dunbar, 1414 Myers Ave., Dunbar, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night, with classes for all ages, including adults. A nursery will be provided. Dunbar First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Dunbar and Dunbar United Methodist Church are sponsoring the VBS. Call 304-768-4572 for more information.
CLUMC VBS: Registration is open for Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s “Everest” vacation Bible school. VBS will take place at the church Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening, for children ages preschool to fifth grade. Register at vbspro.events/p/events/clumc2019 or by calling 304-776-3081.
Campfire Singalong: Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church will host a campfire singalong at 8 p.m. The church is located in Alum Creek, across from Curry Monuments. Bring a chair and a song (marshmallows optional).
Monday, July 22
SCPL Board Meeting: The South Charleston Public Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting, open to the public, at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The agenda is available at the library.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4062.