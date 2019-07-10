Metro West Calendar: July 10-16, 2019

Wednesday, July 10
Christmas in July Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will have a Christmas in July Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their building at 1600 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. Proceeds from the sale will go toward replacement of the clubhouse roof.
Friday, July 12
‘Willy Wonka Jr.’: Kanawha Players Exceptional Stars, in collaboration with BlackRoot Summer Theatre Camp, will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors, or purchase a package of four for $40. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or blackroottheatre.org, by calling BlackRoot Theatre at 304-220-2278, by email blackroottheatre@gmail.com or at the theater box office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Performances will be held at the BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (the former Fastenal building in the Quincy Center).
Saturday, July 13
Christmas in July Sale: Rock Branch Independent Church will have a Christmas in July sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church’s Activities Building, 417 Woodland Drive, Nitro. the sale will have everything Christmas, along with a bake sale.
Hot Dogs/Pet Adoption: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will have a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs up for adoption and photo albums of cats that need good homes.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Tally at 304-757-0557.
Nitro Cruz-N/Taste of Nitro: Featuring live music, lots of cars and food items for sale from local churches, the Nitro Cruz-N and Taste of Nitro will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on the corner of 21st Street and Second Ave. in Nitro. In the event of rain, activities will be held inside at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Hansford Center Dance: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, WV, will host its monthly dance. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music and dancin from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $4 per person. Music will be provided by Robert Trippett and the Starlight Band. Call 304-722-4621 if you have any questions.
Actor Meet-Up: The Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will host a meet-up event from 6 to 8 p.m. with “Stranger Things” actor and St. Albans native Joe Chrest. The first 75 people who purchase a drink will get a free autographed photo from Chrest, who portrays Ted Wheeler on the Netflix series.
Sunday, July 14
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit in Cato Park, on Baker Lane, on Charleston’s West Side. The group will be discussing the on-off phenomenon in Parkinson’s. This occurs when motor fluctuations alternates between periods of improved mobility known as “on” periods during which the patient responds to levodopa and periods of impaired motor function or “off” responses in which the patient responds poorly to levodopa. A wheelchair will be provided if needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
Morgan’s Kitchen: The historic Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, built in 1846, is open every Sunday this summer from 2 to 4 p.m. Located on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans across from Parkway Flea Market, the museum has pre-Civil War pioneer items and cookware. Admission is free.
St. Paul UMC VBS: St. Paul United Methodist Church, on Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston, will host “To Mars and Beyond” vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Sunday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 17, for ages 3 through sixth grade.