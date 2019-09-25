Metro West Calendar: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 25
Nitro Tent Revival: An old-fashioned community tent revival will be held at 7 p.m. each evening Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 28, at the corner of Washington and Ash streets in Nitro. Dana Clay and Ron Armstrong will be the evangelists, with singing by the East Nitro United Baptist Church Choir on Wednesday, Second String on Thursday, The Believers on Friday and The Graley Family on Saturday. For more information, call 304-415-3536 or 304-747-8127.
Wellness Wednesday: The Wellness Wednesday series will continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, as Karen Patrick will facilitate a healing circle on Sound Healing with Toning at 6:30 p.m. This event is held on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Healing Diet (Paleo) Meeting: The Healing Diet (Paleo) group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., South Charleston. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Linda Childers is the presenter. The meeting is free, although donations are accepted, and newcomers are welcome. For additional information, contact Linda Childers at 304- 633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
Global Climate Crisis Rally: A Global Climate Crisis Rally will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Building, 300 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Rally sponsors include the West Virginia Citizens’ Climate Lobby and People Concerned About Chemical Safety.
Friday, Sept. 27
Free Community Dinner: A free dinner for the community will be served at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This month’s menu is BBQ, side dishes and a variety of desserts and drinks. Enter the Social Hall of the church from Daniels Avenue. For more information, call 304-744-3211 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at a tent revival beginning at 7 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Ash Street in Nitro. They will also sing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Red Oak Community Church on Red Oak Drive, Nitro, and at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the West Side Jamboree, in the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. The cover charge is $5 per person. For more details, phone 304-993-7693.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Race Against Hunger: The St. Albans Race Against Hunger will begin at 9 a.m. at the St. Albans Loop. All proceeds will go to St. Albans Community Food Pantry, Christ’s Kitchen and Jericho House. Pre-registration and pledge forms are available at www.aptiming.com/race/879. The pre-registration cost for the 5K is $15, or $20 on Race Day. The cost for the Dot Finn 2-Mile Walk is $10 in advance or on Race Day.
Church Yard/Bake Sale: Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, will host its last yard sale and bake sale of the year from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everything must go. All clothes and shoes will be priced at 25 cents. Books will be available for five for $1. Jewelry will be sold for 50 cents a bag.
Parking Lot Sale: First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, will host a sale on the Central Avenue parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. A 10-foot-by-10-foot space will be provided for $10 each; vendors should bring their own table, chairs and, in the event of rain, canopies. To reserve spaces and make advance payments, contact Linda in the church office at 304-744-3211.
ACC Performing Arts Clinic: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will offer a performing arts clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road in Charleston. The clinic is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants will attend three classes, one in music (ACC), another in theater (Children’s Theatre of Charleston) and one in dance (River City Youth Ballet Ensemble). The cost of the clinic is $25; financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register or receive additional information, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org.
Alzheimer’s Benefit Sales: An Alzheimer’s benefit vendor and hot dog sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Urban Cleaners, across from The Cold Spot, in Dunbar. Vendor space is available for $20. Vendors must supply their own tables. Call 304-549-8668 to reserve space or receive more information about the benefit sales.
Loudendale Community Homecoming: The Loudendale Community Homecoming will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest, Charleston. Bring a food basket to enjoy and share.
Beekeeping Field Day: A beekeeping field day will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Elkview. Turn right off the Elkview I-79 exit, go a half-mile, turn left onto U.S. 119, go two miles and the beeyard is located on the right. A jacket/veil is required for participation. Bring a snack and beverage.
Ham Radio Cram Course: The Charleston Area VE Group will sponsor a free radio (ham) technician class license cram course at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 601 Brooks St., Charleston, starting at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome. All class license exams will be given at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to test for a license upgrade should bring a copy of their FCC license and sign in at 12:15 p.m. The cost for all examinations is $15. Bring photo I.D. To sign up, contact Terry Sanner at 304-744-8065 or David Poe at 304-965-3838.
Health & Wellness Fair: Rediscover Health LLC and Kingdom Life Fellowship Church will host a free health and wellness fair with holistic educators and wellness professional speakers, fitness demonstrations and health-related vendors. The event will be catered and tickets for meals will be sold. The fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, 405 1st Ave., S., Nitro.
Free CPR/First Aid Class: A free CPR and first aid training class will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cross Lanes Branch Library, 5449 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. For additional information, call Scott Nasby at 304-741-4079.
Author Appearance: Author David Mould will discuss his book, “Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys,” from 2 until 4:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The free program is designed for patrons ages 18 and older.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m at Ford Mullins Post 94, 118 11th Ave., South Charleston. Carry-out orders will be available.
Murder Mystery Dinner Shows: The West Virginia chapter of the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing will present the murder mystery dinner show, “Death Ahoy,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2829 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. To order tickets, which are $25 each, for either of the fundraising shows, call 304-549-3110 or 304-382-7514.
Monday, Sept. 30
Community Dinner: From 5 to 6:30 p.m., a community dinner of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, desserts and drinks will be served in the Parish House of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
‘St. Albans Writes’: “St. Albans Writes,” a speaker series featuring authors who graduated from St. Albans High School, meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Albans Public Library Community Room. This evening’s speaker will be Dr. W. Joseph Wyatt, a 1965 SAHS graduate. His slide presentation will feature his latest book, “The Iraq War, 1998-2018: Quagmire in Babylon.” The foreword for this book was written by the author’s son, former Marine Daniel Wyatt, who served two tours in Iraq with the Marine Corps and is now a lieutenant with the St. Albans Police Department.
Light & Shadow Drawing Class: A Halloween-inspired light and shadow drawing class for adults, led by Sharon Mullins, will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, in the activity room of Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. The cost is $100. Materials needed include an 11-inch-by-14-inch Strathmore drawing tablet and a selection of artist’s drawing lead pencils, including a B6 drawing pencil and kneaded eraser. Other materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required; contact Pam at 304-345-0021 or ukvwv1@gmail.com.
Financial Peace University: Grace Church of the Nazarene, 499 Second Ave., South Charleston, is offering a nine-week Financial Peace University class, beginning Oct. 1. The class will meet every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Learn how to budget, pay off debt, plan for your family’s future and build wealth through teachings by Dave Ramsey. Contact Blake at blakemoore310@gmail.com for more information or for required registration.