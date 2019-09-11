Metro West Calendar: Sept. 11-Sept. 17, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 11
Wellness Wednesdays: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a QiGong Flow program with Alexa Peck, at 6:30 p.m., as part of its Wellness Wednesdays series. It a moving meditation session where participants can sit or stand. The program is provided on a love offering basis.
Friday, Sept. 13
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit, Cato Park on Baker Lane on Charleston’s West Side. Dr. Karrie Murphy from the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy and two pharmacy students will discuss medications. After presenting a brief overview of Parkinson’s disease medications, they will take questions and work with individuals concerning the drugs they take and the side effects they may cause. Bring a list of your drugs if you would like for them to be reviewed. A wheelchair can be provided if needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. All musicians are welcome to come and share their talents. Performer signups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children and performers. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic is held on the second Friday of each month.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during a 7 p.m. gospel sing at Hurricane First Church of God on Putnam Avenue in Hurricane.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Indoor Yard Sale: Nitro Senior Citizens will hold an indoor yard sale during Boomtown Days in Nitro. Table rental is $10. Breakfast will be offered for purchase. Contact Ken at 304-755-3453 for table reservations.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. New members are welcome. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Tally at 304-757-0557.
Year to Wellness: the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Year to Wellness program, “Genetic Roulette or Genetic Health?”, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is the ninth session of the monthly, free, health, wellness and benefits education workshops, presented by wellness educator Julia Legg.
Birds of Prey: The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host the Three Rivers Avian Center’s annual Birds of Prey raptor program at Kanawha State Forest, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should meet in front of the KSF Nature Center (former swimming pool) and bring lawn chairs.
Magazine/Garrison Ave. Reunion Picnic: A Magazine/Garrison Avenue-Area Reunion Picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Canaan Baptist Church Activity Building, 1919 Bigley Ave., Charleston. A group photo will be taken at 11:30 a.m. Food will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish to share. For further information, contact Mary Estep at 304-965-5498 or Ritchie Leach at 304-343-1809.
Hansford Center Dance: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, will host its monthly dance. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with music and dance from 6 until 9 p.m. Music for the September dance will be performed by Annette Wheeler and RetroCountry. Admission is $4 per person. Call 304-722-4621 for more information.
Music & Movie Night: St. Albans Parks and Recreation will host a Kids’ Activities, Music and Movie Night at St. Albans Roadside Park, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with games, West Virginia Foam Garage, rock painting, sand art and sidewalk chalk art. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., a free concert will be performed, featuring the music of Lost Shaker of Salt. At dark, the film “Lilo and Stitch” will be shown. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The St. Albans Little Dragons football team will be selling hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and Sno-cones.
Fall Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles will host a fall dance, with DJ Dancin’ Dave, from 8 to 11 p.m. in the Columbia Gas Ballroom, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. The membership entry fee is $10 per person. Food is included with admission and drinks are available for $1 (no alcohol is allowed). For more information, call 304-805-4109, email events@speakeasysingles.com or visit speakeasysingles.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
‘Back to Church’ Sunday: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will have a “Back to Church” Sunday service, starting at 10 a.m. Luncheon will be served at 11:15 a.m., immediately after the 10 a.m. worship service.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 2 p.m. during Homecoming services at Walker Chapel on Walker Drive in Sissonville. The group will also sing during the 6 p.m. service at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville.
Monday, Sept. 16
Healing Service: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will be offering an interfaith healing service at 7 p.m. at 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Pastor Paul Bricker will lead the service. Love offerings will be appreciated. Call 304-345-0926 to sign up or obtain more information about the service.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Putnam Democrats’ Meeting: The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Putnam County Courthouse Conference Room in Winfield. West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue will be the guest speaker. For further information, call Karen Coria at 304-727-1509.