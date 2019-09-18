Metro West Calendar: Sept. 18-Sept. 24, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 19
Business & Breakfast Seminar: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will host a Business & Breakfast “Growing Your Business” seminar, presented by BB&T, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Little Creek Golf Course, 99 Fairway Drive, South Charleston. The seminar will offer ways to make sure your business is ready for growth. Participants will learn about separation of business from personal finances, credit and borrowing options, and insurance needs. Attendance is free, but registration is required; to register/RSVP or find out more, contact Eddie Bucklen at 304-345-5306 or Ebucklen@bbandt.com
Fall Rummage Sale: Rock Branch Independent Church will have its fall rummage sale from 7 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Numerous holiday items will be available. Breakfast and lunch will also be served, with sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits for breakfast and hot dogs and chips and pinto beans and cornbread for lunch. There will also be a bake sale. The sale will take place at 417 Woodland Drive, Nitro. Take the Nitro exit of Interstate 64 and turn right onto Route 25. Go the stoplight at Sheetz at Rock Branch and turn right. Go past the church to the top of the hill. Turn right onto Woodland Drive and follow the signs; the church activity building is on the left.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in our county with information and special speakers, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. Contact Clyde Bailey, 304-776-6491, for more information regarding this evening’s meeting and future meetings.
Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings on the third Thursday of each month. This evening’s meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 304 E St., South Charleston. Beginners are welcome. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or call 304-727-0074 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 20
Gospel Concert: The Handy Man Quartet and other special music will be presented at a gospel concert at 6 p.m. at Nitro Church of God, Second Avenue and 15th Street, Nitro. Admission is free, although an offering will be taken. Light refreshments will be available.
Saturday, Sept. 21
CAMC Hike & Trail Run: The sixth annual weCANclimb Hike and Trail Run, a fundraiser hosted by CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and V100, will begin at 9 a.m. at Shelter 8 of Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration and more information is posted at camcfoundation.org
S.C. Library Book Club: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host a book club program for ages 18 and older, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. David Baldacci’s “One Good Deed” will be the book for discussion.
Adult Coloring Class: A “Relax & Color” adult coloring class will be conducted at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Guys’ Night Out: Guys’ Night Out, an annual fundraising gathering to support the YWCA’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Women and Families, will be held at Oakes Field in South Charleston. Gates open two hours prior to the kickoff of the West Virginia University-Kansas University football game, which will be shown on big-screen TVs at the venue. The event will also include food such as wings and barbecue, craft beers and more. For tickets and further information, go to guysnightoutcharleston.com.
SoulCollage Workshop: From 1 to 5 p.m., a SoulCollage workshop will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. The workshop theme is “Discovering the Animal Companion Within Your Chakras.” SoulCollage is a fun, creative process of exploring yourself. Bring a journal if you’d like. All other materials will be provided. The workshop cost is $40 at the door. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. To register or obtain additional information, email GerriWright19@gmail.com.
Country-Western Dance: The Nitro Seniors will sponsor a Country-Western dance with music by No Regrets, starting at 6 p.m. at the Nitro Senior Center. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is $3 per person. All proceeds go to the Senior Center.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at the community building beside the fire department, 5382 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. Eat-in and takeout orders will be available of dinners of spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 12 and younger. The fundraiser will also include a silent auction, featuring gift baskets donated by Cross Lanes merchants. All proceeds will benefit the Tyler Mountain VFD.
Wellness Class: Rediscover Health, LLC will host a free Rediscover Digestive Wellness class at the Crystal Lotus Shoppe, 89 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, from 6 to 8 p.m. Holistic Nutritionist Stephanie Lanham will be educating on common digestive problems and how holistic medicine and nutrition can help.
Thoreau Piano Trio: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will open its 78th concert season with the Thoreau Piano Trio, appearing at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Non-reserved seating is $20 at the door or patrons may use season tickets. For more information, call 304-344-5389 or visit charlestonchambermusic.org
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 5 p.m., during Heritage Day at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville. They will also sing on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, during the fall festival, beginning at 10:45 a.m., at 1401 Myers Ave. in Dunbar, and at 6 p.m. Sunday at Thorofare Community Church on Thorofare Road, Clendenin.
FOOTMAD Dance: Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) will host a community dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, corner of Ohio Avenue and West Washington Street, Charleston. A beginners’ lesson will be offered at 6:45 p.m. The dance will feature music by Jeannie and the Dreamers with Kim Thompson calling and teaching, all from Athens, Ohio. The cost is a suggested donation of $7. Children under age 13 and AmeriCorps members are admitted free. FOOTMAD dances will take place at Bream on the third Saturday of each month through May. To learn more about FOOTMAD dances and concerts, visit footmad.org or call 304-729-4382.
Food Truck/Music Festival: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a food truck and music festival at St. Albans Roadside Park, off U.S. 60 in St. Albans, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Lady D and Mi$$ion will perform blues music, followed by Blues Crossing. Three or four food trucks will be on the premises, along with face painting, inflatables, cornhole games and vendors.
Monday, Sept. 23
SCPL Board: The South Charleston Public Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting, open to the public, at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The meeting agenda is available at the library.
Suncatcher Program: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a “Create a Suncatcher with Ellie” program for patrons ages 18 and older, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its monthly meeting, open to the public, at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building basement, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For further information, phone 304-727-4062.
Doo Wop Party RSVPs: The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston will host a Doo Wop party and luncheon for seniors at the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. A hot lunch, costing $8, will be served at 11:45 a.m. Reservations must be made by noon Monday, Sept. 23; contact Jewell Haddad at 304-342-5996. The party will include oldies played by DJ Tony Thomas, trivia, a door prize awarded for the best male and female costume, photos taken by Kelly Thomas, and a special guest. Contact Terry Cunningham, 304-344-8164, or John Fleek, 304-776-4048, for more information.
Style Show RSVP Deadline: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will have a style show and luncheon fundraiser at 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston, starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $30 per person and include mimosas, lunch and door prizes. The show will feature fashions from Chico’s, Ivor’s Trunk and Christopher & Banks/CJ Banks. V100’s Jenny Murray will emcee the show. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Garnet Career Nursing Scholarships the club awards every May. Reservations can be made by calling 304-543-0559 or 304-545-1560 by Monday, Sept. 23.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Ladies’ Club Open House/Ice Cream Social: The St. Albans Ladies Club host its annual open house and ice cream social from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, for current and prospective members.
GM/Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival: Featuring all eight high schools from the county, The Charleston Gazette-Mail and Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Charleston Stadium/Laidley Field, 200 Elizabeth St., Charleston. The West Virginia University “Pride of West Virginia” Mountaineer Marching Band is also scheduled to perform. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased at any of the Kanawha County high schools, Gorby’s Music and at Laidley Field. Ticket proceeds help fund county high school band programs.