Metro West Calendar: Sept. 4-Sept. 10, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 4
CLBC Pizza Party Kickoff: Cross Lanes Bible Church, 5442 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, will host a pizza party with activities for youth to kick off AWANA and youth ministry (Pre-K-12th grade), at 6:45 p.m. AWANA and youth ministry groups are held from 6:45 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during the school year. For more information, call the church office at 304-776-1619.
Free Community Dinners: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church resumes its free Wednesday Night Dinners today, at 6 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. Donations are accepted from those who are able to make them.
Wellness Wednesdays: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle, led by Megan Lyon, at 6:30 p.m. The event is provided on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walking Ministry: The Blessed and Fit for Christ walking/running ministry will meet at Shawnee Park in Institute from 7 to 8 p.m. Those of all fitness levels are welcome. For more information, call 301-254-3873.
Food Truck: The Mountain Que Food Truck will be at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stop by and pick up dinners or stay and eat at the church. The menu includes: Mountain Que and chips, $7; Porkey Pie, $9 ($5 half size); loaded nachos, $8; pork taco, two for $6; Mama or Que dogs, two for $6; and drinks, $1. Donations will benefit the Christmas Food Baskets Fund. For more information, call the church, 304-727-2241.
Creation Science Group: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit www.kcsg.us
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Friday, Sept. 6
Soup, Silence & Scripture: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup, Silence & Scripture program, offering luncheon and meditation from noon until 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop, “Opening to God,” from 1 until 2 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Walk for Hope: The CAMC Foundation will host a Walk for Hope, beginning at 1250 Smith St., behind Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston, to support the CAMC Children’s Cancer Center. The Walk for Hope is a 2-mile walk where registrants and teams will participate to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer and the children being treated in the community. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Register at www.give.camcfoundation.org/walk.
Arts & Crafts Mound Festival: The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the 2019 Arts & Crafts Mound Festival, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. around the Mound in South Charleston.
Senior Corps Yard Sale: The Senior Corps Volunteers of United Way are sponsoring a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Court and Smith streets on the United Way grounds in Charleston. Yard sale spaces cost $10 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. There will also be a hot dog sale. Contact Kim Good at 304-340-3636 for more information or to reserve yard sale space. Proceeds from the event help support the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program and the Foster Grandparent Program.
Great Kanawha River Cleanup: The 30th annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine program, is set for 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanup sites include Winfield Beach, the South Charleston boat ramp and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris. Other sites could be added as the event date approaches. Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup should register with the WVDEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each location. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt. To volunteer or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make It Shine Coordinator Josh Hamrick at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. See hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring your old St. Albans photographs to be scanned for the society’s files.
Appalachian Wind Chimes: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host an “Appalachian Wind Chime with Ellie” program, for ages 18 and up, from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to the monthly Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This class is designed to help relieve stress and tension in the body and mind with meditations, stretching, mindful breathing exercises and Qigong Flow. The class is presented on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston. Inner Listening classes take place on the first Saturday of each month.
Doggie Pool Day: St. Albans Parks and Recreation will host a Doggie Day at the Pool, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the St. Albans City Pool, 99 Aldis St., St. Albans.
Chief Ostenaco Program: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, the Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host a West Virginia Humanities Council “History Alive!” program. Native American Chief Ostenaco, the leader of the Cherokee warriors who allied with the Virginia military leaders against northern tribes fighting with the French during the French-Indian War, will be portrayed by Doug Wood. Those attending should meet at KSF Shelter 5, just past the campground entrance. The program will be held rain or shine.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Fairview UMC Homecoming: Fairview United Methodist Church will have a Homecoming celebration, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Earl Cochran will be the guest speaker. Special sing will be provided by soloists Gary Garrison and Valorie Higginbotham. A covered dish dinner will follow the worship service. The church is located just off Rocky Fork Road at 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during Homecoming services beginning at 10 a.m. at Mount Tabor Church of God on Dry Branch Road in St. Albans. The group will also sing during the 7 p.m. service at Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church on Middle Fork Road in Sissonville.
Men’s Day: The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, will celebrate Men’s Day at 3 p.m. The Rev. William Kinney will be the guest speaker. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and Levi Male Chorus will provide the music.
Monday, Sept. 9
Kanawha GOP Women: The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The guest speaker will be House of Delegates member Jim Butler from Mason County, who represents the 14th District. A buffet luncheon will be available and parking is free. For more information, call 304-965-5365.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Nitro Wastewater Meeting: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 21st Street and Second Avenue in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available in the Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Choir Concert: The Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center (Dunbar Food Pantry) is sponsoring the 25th Annual Choir Concert at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, 605 Dunbar Ave., Dunbar, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Area church choirs will be singing. Bring canned and nonperishable food items and/or monetary donations. Checks can be made out to DISC and mailed to: P.O. Box 396, Dunbar, WV 25064.