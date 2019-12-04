Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Dec. 4-Tuesday, Dec. 10

Wednesday, Dec. 4
Nativities Display: A free exhibit of hundreds of Nativity scenes from more than 100 nations will be on display each evening through Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. For more information, call Connie at 304-932-5275.
Wellness Wednesday: The Wellness Wednesday series will continue at 6:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. Megan Lyon will lead a Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. This event is offered on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Creation Science Meeting: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. A business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
Kanawha Coin Club: The Kanawha Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com online.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association's annual Christmas model train open house will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Friday, Dec. 6
Baby Love Pantry: The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Baby Love Pantry at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, provides diapers (sizes newborn 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 6, Dec. 20, Jan. 3 and Jan. 17. Formula will also be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Entrance is available through the church's lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Santa's Rest Stop: Redeemer Lutheran Church and WYNL (New Life 94.5) Radio will co-host the second Santa’s Rest Stop, permitting parents to drop off children for Christmas-themed activities, allowing the parents to complete errands or holiday shopping. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. During Santa’s Rest Stop, children (3 years through sixth grade), organized in age-appropriate groups, will play games, learn songs, create crafts and have snacks. All activities are free, but pre-registration is requested. Parents can register their children at f3wv.org or by navigating to redeemerwv.org. Redeemer Lutheran is located at 1 Deerwalk Lane in Charleston, off U.S. 119/Corridor G.
Soup & Silence: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup & Silence program. Sister Barbara Goodridge's presentation, "Great Expectations: Mary's Radical Hospitality," will follow the noon luncheon, with a workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
Kids' Business Expo: Promoting early entrepreneurship, the West Virginia Kids' Business Expo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at A More Excellent Way Life Church, 504 Washington St., W., on Charleston's West Side. Students will be selling products and goods they have created or prepared.
Christmas Variety Show: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, will host a Family Christmas Variety Show at 7 p.m. in the main sanctuary. Performers will include the SNAP Class, Sarah Sturm, Lydia Sturm, Toni Fitzwater, Claire Fitzwater, Randy Walker, Carol Linger, Martha Hinchman, Jonathan Dierdorff, The Craig Hinchman Trio, Don Ellis, the St. Andrew UMC Ringers Bell Choir and the St. Andrew UMC Chancel Choir. Refreshments will be served at intermission. There will be no admission charge; a love offering will be accepted for the St. Albans Food Pantry.
Fresh Fire Service: Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, will have a Fresh Fire fellowship service at 7 p.m. Pennsylvania evangelists James and Jennifer McMicken will minister in song and word. Light refreshments will be available before the service. For more information, contact Bishop Mike at 304-206-5269.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Community Pancake Breakfast: The Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, will host a community Christmas pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church social hall. All donations will benefit the Heart+Hand Toy Fund.
Jingle Bell Run: The Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K Race and Walk will be held at the TC Energy Building (formerly the Columbia Pipeline Group headquarters), 1700 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston. Onsite registration will get underway at 8 a.m. A Kids’ Fun Run and Obstacle Course will take place from 8 to 9 a.m, as will a Cookie Decorating for Kids program. The 5K Race and Walk will begin at 9 a.m., with an awards ceremony starting at 10 a.m. The Jingle Bell Run will also include participant and dog costume contests, exhibits and a silent auction. Registrations can be made at www.jbr.org/charlestonwv
HMS Holiday Bazaar: Hayes Middle School, 830 Strawberry Road, St. Albans, will host a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Along with crafters and vendors, the bazaar will have hot dogs, chips and other food items for purchase.
First Aid/CPR Training: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, will hold a First Aid and CPR class, starting at 9 a.m. The cost of the class is $40, with all proceeds going to support the fire department. Upon completion of the class, participants will be certified for two years. Preregistration is recommended but not required. Call 304-776-7963 or visit the TMVFD page on Facebook.
Winter Wellness Symposium: "Blessed and Fit for the Holidays," a winter wellness symposium, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at All Nations Revival Center, 325 Academy Drive, Dunbar. Learn about seasonal depression and how to beat the "winter blues." Professionals will discuss substance abuse, food and mood, psychological services and neurofeedback/brain training. For more information, call 301-254-3873.
Volleyball Tournament: The North Charleston Community Center and the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Christmas Scramble Volley Ball Tournament for players ages 16 and older. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. Play will start at 9 a.m. for "sixes" games. The cost is $20 per person. All proceeds will go to the Daymark Teen Foster Home. All participants are encouraged to bring a covered dish. For more information and to register, call or text Amy Estep at 304-993-8886 or John Estep at 304-785-6741.
S.C. Christmas Parade: The South Charleston Christmas Parade will begin at noon on D Street in South Charleston. It will include Christmas floats, characters, marching bands, carolers, a horse-drawn carriage, candy, hot chocolate and Santa Claus. Following the parade, Santafest will take place on Fourth Avenue between C and D streets and in the South Charleston Public Library. Santafest will include horse-drawn carriage rides, fire trucks, police cars, games, inflatables, refreshments, photos with Santa and more.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Inner Listening class at 10:30 a.m. Marianne Gettman will lead the 90-minute class of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow. The class is provided on a love-offering basis.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Healing Diet Meeting: The Healing Diet Group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., South Charleston. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com for further information.
ACC Christmas Concert: The Appalachian Children's Chorus' annual Christmas concert will start at 4 p.m. at the Charleston Baptist Temple, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. The Ione Guthrie event is sponsored by Stonerise Healthcare and co-sponsored by BB&T. Two new groups performing this year are the ACC Academy choir from Mary C. Snow Elementary School and the ACC Homeschool Choir. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will be special guests. Tickets for the concert are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and $10 for seniors (60 and older). To purchase tickets, go to www.wvacc.org or visit ACC's Facebook page. Military guests and their immediate family can receive complimentary tickets by calling the office at 304-343-1111. For further information, email audrey@wvacc.org.
UC Holiday Gala: The University of Charleston Concert Choir and University Singers will present a Holiday Gala at 4 p.m. in the Geary Student Union Ballroom on UC’s Charleston campus. This year, the concert will also feature the UC Symphonic Wind Ensemble. The annual Holiday Gala concert features traditional carols, spirituals and well-known holiday music and includes opportunities for the audience to sing along. The event is free. For more information, call 304-357-4903.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Nitro Regional Wastewater: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility monthly meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Thomas Merton Institute: The Charleston Chapter of the Merton Institute will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, to discuss all things Thomas Merton. Merton (1915-1968) was one of the most significant spiritual writers of the 1950s and 1960s. Free will donations will be accepted. To register or find out more, contact Father Bill Petro at frbpetro42@gmail.com or 304-345-0926.