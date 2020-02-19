Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 19-Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Thursday, Feb. 20
History Alive!: Doug Wood will portray 17th century frontiersman Gabriel Arthur at a West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program starting at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. For more details, contact the center at 304-722-4621.
SAHS Alumni: St. Albans High School alumni will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, directly across from the high school, to talk about an all-class reunion.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in Kanawha County with information and special speakers, will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church, in the West Wing facility, in Sissonville. The bureau meets on the third Thursday of each month there. For further information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
‘Willy Wonka Jr.’: Horace Mann Middle School students will present “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 9 and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the West Virginia State University Fine Arts Building in Institute. Tickets are $3 each for the 9 and 11 a.m. performances and $5 each for the 7 p.m. performances. To order tickets or learn more, call 304-348-1971.
Volunteer Orientation Training: Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will host a volunteer orientation program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Branch Library. Learn about volunteering for the program that assists Kanawha and Putnam county seniors in maintaining their independence. All Faith in Action volunteers are required to attend one orientation training session prior to serving. For more information, visit faithinactiongkv.com or call the director, Jennifer Waggener, at 304-881-7253.
Friday, Feb. 21
First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city workers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the church activity building at 1109 Benamati Ave. in Nitro. For more information, call 304-727-3056.
WVSU Day: The State Capitol building in Charleston will be swarmed by hundreds of Yellow Jackets for West Virginia State University Day at the Capitol. The annual event will bring WVSU students, administrators, faculty and staff to Charleston to meet with West Virginia lawmakers, university alumni and the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 20 informational displays will be set up outside the House and Senate Chambers of the State Capitol, presenting the variety of educational offerings to be found at WVSU, as well as information on student services, admissions, extension services, athletics and alumni events.
Free Community Dinner: From 5 to 6:30 p.m., a free community dinner will be served at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston. This month’s dinner will feature pancakes, waffles, sausage, juice, milk, coffee and a variety of toppings with both regular and sugar-free syrup. The United Methodist Men are sponsoring the dinner. Donations will be accepted but are not required. Enter from Daniels Avenue. For more information, call 304-744-3211 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Grade School Dance: St. Albans Parks and Recreation will sponsor a free dance for fourth and fifth grade students in the St. Albans Water Company Municipal Building, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free pizza and refreshments, along with a DJ playing music and raffle prizes to be given out, will be available. For more information, phone the St. Albans Parks and Recreation office at 304-722-4625.
Lebanon Program: “Lebanon, The Country of My Heart’s Desire” will be presented by Terry O’Fiesh and Joe Awad and the Charleston International Club at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Discover Engineering Day: The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, will host Discover Engineering Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families are invited to explore the world of engineering and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Discover Engineering Day will showcase STEM education and the many branches of engineering with interactive activities and displays by a variety of local engineering firms, colleges and universities. A new feature this year will let visitors cheer for local students participating in the Capitol City Qualifier as they compete in the VEX IQ Challenge: Squared Away to try to earn a spot in the West Virginia State VEX IQ Challenge Championship Competition.
Sub Area Planning Committee: The Sub Area Planning Committee for the Institute-West Dunbar-Pinewood District will conduct a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at the Raglin Community Center.
Mardi Gras Luncheon: A Mardi Gras luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St. Albans. The annual event will feature traditional New Orleans cuisine, a Dixieland band, After Six products, baked goods, jewelry and soy candles for sale. New this year is a photo booth. The cost is $10 per meal; children 5 and younger can eat for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Red Evening Affair: The Charleston Woman’s Improvement League will host its signature fundraiser, Red Evening Affair, from 6 to 11 p.m. The event will be an evening of dancing, food and fun that includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar and pictures. The cost is a $40 donation. For tickets or additional details, contact any CWIL member or call 304-395-0162 or 304-951-8580.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will perform during a 7 p.m. gospel sing on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Fisher Memorial Church on Dudden Fork off of the Interstate 77 Goldtown exit. Along with soloist Jim Edens, The Believers will also sing at a 6 p.m. gospel sing Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville.
Valentine’s Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles social group will sponsor a Valentine’s dance, open to all singles, at the TC Energy building (formerly Columbia Gas Transmission) on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Admission is $10 per person, which includes SpeakEasy Singles membership and appetizers, roses for the women and candy for the men. Hunter Hobbs will be teach free country two-step dance lessons from 7 to 8 p.m. The dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m., with DJ Chuck of Pro Sound DJ Service providing the music. For further information, call 304-805-4109, email event@speakeasysingles.com or visit www.speakeasysingles.com.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will meet in the annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about rocks that are fluorescent and how to view them safely. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation, “The How, When and Where of Petrified Wood,” by member Bob Campbell. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own specimens to share with the group. Afterward, the post-meeting project will be “Creating a Bird’s Nest Pendant,” taught by member and professional jewelry artist Dena Foster. Materials will be provided. Bring basic jewelry tools or share with others. The public is invited to attend the meeting. For further information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Monday, Feb. 24
Community Dinner: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, will host a community dinner in the church’s parish house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu is a breakfast menu of eggs and cheesy hash brown casserole, bacon or sausage, French toast with maple syrup, biscuit, mixed fruit and drinks.
SCPL Board Meeting: Open to the public, the South Charleston Public Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The agenda is available at the library.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its February meeting, which is open to the public, at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for additional information.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Fat Tuesday Fundraiser: Camellia Mountain and Café Appalachia will co-hosting a Fat Tuesday fundraiser dinner at Café Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, from 5 to 8 p.m. Small plates will be $10 and large plates will be $12. Camellia Mountain is a nonprofit organization with a mission to create transitional-housing for recovery with a more hands-on and homeopathic approach through occupational therapy, mentoring and the cultivation of tea. Café Appalachia trains women in recovery with job skills to aid in their reintegration back into society while lending social and emotional support to its participants.
S.A. Ladies Club: All women are invited to attend the St. Albans Ladies Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society building, 404 4th Ave., St. Albans.
‘Alice in Wonderland’: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, West Virginia Youth Symphony, Appalachian Children’s Chorus and Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. To purchase tickets, contact the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Sherlock Holmes Discussion Group: The Norwood Builders Society, a Sherlock Holmes discussion group, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Public Library. Visitors are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-343-1680.