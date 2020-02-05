Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 5-Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 5
Pet Vaccine Clinic: In conjunction with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and the Fix ‘Em Clinic, a pet vaccine clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, 73 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. A dog bundle, for $30, includes DAPPV (6-in-1) and rabies vaccinations and a microchip. The cat bundle, also $30, includes FVRCP (4-in-1) and rabies vaccinations and a microchip. Extra treatments and services available will include: bordetella (kennel cough) vaccinations, Lyme vaccinations, flu vaccinations, FVRCP vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations, nail trims and flea and tick prevention, among others.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, will have its monthly spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine-in and take-out orders will be available. Dinners will consist of spaghetti with sauce, salad, bread, drink and a choice of dessert from the dessert table. All proceeds go to benefit the Building and Grounds Ministry Team at Highlawn Baptist Church. For further information, call the church office at 304-727-7802.
Friday, Feb. 7
Amateur Radio Club: The Kanawha Amateur Radio Club will host a presentation at 6 p.m. at the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority training room, 601 Brooks St., Charleston. Hal Turley (“W8HC”) will speak on the DXpedition to Pitcairn Island.
Photo Exhibit Presentation: At 6 p.m., Pinch author Eric Douglas will give a free presentation about his photo exhibit, “Russia: Coming of Age,” at the Marshall University South Charleston Campus Library. The exhibit is a selection of photographs he took throughout Russia from the mid-1990s side-by-side with photos taken in 2008. Many of the images are the same people or places separated by 15 years. The photo exhibit is on display through April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Silent Book Club: BYOB (bring your own book) and enjoy some bookish talk and silent reading time with the Silent Book Club-Charleston, WV, during its monthly chapter meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, visit the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook.
Charleston Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Denise Erwin at 304-562-3164.
First Aid/CPR Class: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, will host a first aid and CPR class, beginning at 9 a.m. The cost of the class is $40, with all proceeds going to support the fire department. Upon completion of the class, participants will be certified for two years. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Call 304-776-7963 to register in advance or for more information or visit the TMVFD page on Facebook for more details.
EBHS Alumni Meeting: The East Bank High School Alumni Committee will have its first regular monthly meeting of 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chelyan United Methodist Church in Chelyan. EBHS alumni members interested in helping plan activities, including the annual All-Class Reunion in September, are invited to attend.
St. Albans Dance: Retro Country will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. Albans Hansford Center’s monthly dance. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Admission is a $4 donation. For additional information, phone 304-993-7693.
Sunday, Feb. 9
S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Dr. Philip Hatfield will speak about the Union forces in Coalsmouth during the Civil War. A question-and-answer session and refreshments will follow Hatfield’s presentation. The SAHS meets at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
Healing Diet Meeting: The Healing Diet group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St. in South Charleston. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise and stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com for additional information.
Monday, Feb. 10
Christian Women’s Luncheon RSVPs: The Charleston Christian Women’s Connection welcomes women of all ages to its Wednesday, Feb. 12, “Love Your Investments” luncheon at the Charleston Women’s Club, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Brian Collins, regional vice president of Premerica Financial Services, will be the featured speaker. Frank Tettenburn of St. Albans will provide music. Inspirational speaker Connie Rhodebeck of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will present “The Surprising Gifts of Lasting Friendships.” The cost of the luncheon and programs is $16 inclusive. Reservations are required by noon Monday, Feb. 10; to RSVP, call or text Coleen at 304-550-7920 or direct email to cwvcw@yahoo.com
Nitro Yoga Night: The City of Nitro’s Get Out and Move Campaign’s free Yoga Night will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the Nitro Library.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Nitro Wastewater Utility: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will start its February meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available on the day of the meeting at the Nitro Sanitary Board office.