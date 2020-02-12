Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 12-Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 12
Evening Prayer: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St Albans will host evening prayer at 5:30 p.m. in the church’s historic chapel.
Thursday, Feb. 13
S.A. Business After Hours: The St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Albans Library will host the city’s February Business After Hours event, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s second-floor Community Room. The theme of the event is “Our Library: The Hub of the Community.” The public, of all ages, is invited to come and meet, mingle and network with fellow community members. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided.
Book Signing: South Charleston author Matt Browning will sign copies of his book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” starting at 6 p.m. at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston. “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia” profiles the character, charm and history of the state’s book shops. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
FIAGKV Open House: Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will host an open house of its new headquarters from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston.
Friday, Feb. 14
Parkinson’s Support Group: The Edgewood Summit Parkinson’s Support Group, a group of people who have Parkinson’s disease and those who support them, will meet at Edgewood Summit, located within Cato Park on Charleston’s West Side, at 1:30 p.m. One focus of the meeting will be advice on maintaining a positive attitude. Refreshments will be served.
Southern Gospel Concert: The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at Community Chapel, 5287 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, at 7 p.m.
‘Chocolate Jazz’: At 7 p.m., St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church will host “Chocolate Jazz,” an event featuring Grammy-nominated trumpet and flugelhorn performer David Wells. Wells’ appearance will be at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited. Check ticket availability by calling 304-727-1742 or 304-590-2410.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser: A pancake breakfast, with bacon, will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Cross Lanes Nazarene Church, 5222 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. The cost is $6 for adults and $2.50 for children under 12. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the church’s heating and cooling system.
Adult Coloring Class: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host a coloring class for adults (18 and older) from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Dunbar Critter Dinner: Dunbar Parks & Recreation and the Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the annual Critter Dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave., Dunbar. The dinner serves anything that walks on four legs, crawls or swims and is inspected by the USDA. Critters will be served with vegetables, bread and drinks. Proceeds go to help the Dunbar Institute Food Pantry. Each entry will cost five, nonperishable items; cleaning or food products or a cash donation ($5 is suggested).
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Community Bible Study: A Precept Community Bible Study on the Book of Revelation will be held for 13 weeks, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 18 at the Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Workbooks cost $27. For more information, contact Terri Smith at 304-542-5329.