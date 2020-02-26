Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 26-Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 26
Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Memorial Hospital, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., South Charleston.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Peace Corps Volunteers Dinner: West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will host a dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Plaza Maya, 3112 Chesterfield Ave., Kanawha City. All returned Peace Corps volunteers, staff and their families are invited. Families of current volunteers are welcome as well, along with anyone interested in joining Peace Corps. There is no maximum age limit for serving. For additional information about the local group, call 304-993-5649. To talk with a Peace Corps recruiter, contact Ryan Stannard, Peace Corps regional recruiter for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, at rstannard@peacercorps.gov or 412-320-1844.
KCS Math Fair: The 2020 Kanawha County Schools Math Fair will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. Admission is free. Sponsored by the Kanawha County Council of Teachers of Mathematics and KCS Math4Life, the event will feature KCS robotics demonstrations and more.
Community Conversation: The St. Albans Fire Department, the St. Albans On Purpose Project and Coal River Coffee Company will host a free Community Conversation program from 6 until 8 p.m. at Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. The program is geared to exchange ideas on ways to make the city safer for those with disabilities.
Friday, Feb. 28
Littles’ Storytime: Littles’ Storytime programs are offered each Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for ages infant to 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. If you have questions or need to directions to the church, call First Presbyterian Church at 304-727-2241.
CPR/First Aid Class: The St. Albans Fire Department will host a public American Heart Association CPR/First Aid class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. If you do not require a card, the class is free. If you need a certification card, they will be available for $35 each. Contact the St. Albans Fire Department at 304-727-2253 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to register or receive additional information.
Free Glow Party: The St. Albans Parks & Recreation Department will sponsor a free fun night glow party from to 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Municipal Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For kindergarten through third grade students, the party will include glow sticks, prizes, pizza, refreshments, face painting, a DJ playing music, and more.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Indoor Yard Sale: Nitro Church of the Nazarene will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, 1400 Sattes Circle, Nitro. Along with a variety of yard sale items, the sale will include hot dogs, nachos, baked goods and beverages for purchase.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Panel Discussion: The Committee for Dementia Friendly St. Albans will host a panel of experts to answer questions about Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. This event is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Experts available to answer questions include Dr. Cynthia Pinson of Huntington, Nurse Practitioner Jamie Burnetti, Jennifer Taylor from Legal Aid, Shellie Powell from Hospice Care, Sharon Rotenberry representing the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association, Lt. Chris Collins from St. Albans Fire Department and Chris Braley representing long-term care options. For more information, call the Hansford Center at 304-722-4621.
Pasta for a Purpose!: The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc. Xinos Pasta for a Purpose! benefit and auction will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. Eat-in and take-out meals will include spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert for $10 per plate or, for children 12 and younger, $5. Proceeds from this event will help pay for travel to the Regional Youth Conference in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. For more information, call 601-954-2550.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. The cover charge is $6 per person. For further details, phone 304-993-7693.
Sunday, March 1
Benefit Spaghetti Dinner: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The menu include spaghetti with homemade sauce with meat, bread, dessert and drink. Proceeds are going to the purchase of new fire hose and rope rescue equipment.
Lenten Taize Prayer: Lenten Taize Prayer will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston, at 5:30 p.m. It will be a short, contemplative service consisting of music, prayer, readings and silence.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a 6:30 p.m. revival service at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.
Tuesday, March 3
St. Albans Writes: At 6:30 p.m., St. Albans Writes will present Deb Austin Brown, author of “Lessons From The Beach Chair” and “Even More Lessons From The Beach Chair: Seaside Wisdom for Life’s Journey.” Brown’s program will take place at the St. Albans Public Library. Refreshments will be served.