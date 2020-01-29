Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Jan. 29-Tuesday, Feb. 4

Friday, Jan. 31
Groundhog Breakfast: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce's 28th Annual Groundhog Breakfast and Economic Forecast, presented by Dow, will feature a breakfast buffet at 7:30 a.m. and program at 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston. Tickets can be reserved for $45 each. To RSVP or receive additional information, contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at 304-744-0051 or executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org
Free Community Dinner: A free community dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. The menu will include pinto beans and cornbread, desserts and drinks. Enter the church's Social Hall from Daniels Avenue. For more information, call 304-744-3211 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
CPR/First Aid Classes: The St. Albans Fire Department will host a public CPR/first aid class at 6 p.m. at the SAFD station, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. The class will consist of American Heart Association standards for CPR for adults, children and infants. Included will be instruction on AED use and basic First Aid. If you are taking the class for informational purposes and do not require a certification card, there is no charge. If you would like a certification card, the card costs $35. To register or receive more information, call the SAFD station between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 304-727-2253.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Souper Bowl Soup Sale: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will have its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of soups, breads, desserts and drinks will be for sale, to eat there or take out.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Special Singing: The Jeff Mosteller Singers will sing at 6:30 p.m. at East Nitro United Baptist Church, corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street in Nitro.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
'St. Albans Writes': The St. Albans branch of the Kanawha County Public Library will present "St. Albans Writes," a monthly speaker series featuring authors who graduated from St. Albans High School, at 6:30 p.m. in the library's Community Room. This evening's speaker will be Dr. Rebecca Goodwin. Goodwin will use her two books, "Did You Tell Them Who You Are?" and "Who Are Her People?," to illustrate types of writing about ones family: biography, memoir, family history and genealogy.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is invited to attend. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Legislative Basketball Game: Featuring West Virginia legislators, the annual Dick Henderson and Tony Lewis Memorial Basketball Game will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Walker Convocation Center on the West Virginia State University campus in Institute. The yearly event raises money for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and is named in honor of Henderson and Lewis, West Virginia legislators who died from cancer. Admission is a $5 donation at the door. WVSU students will be admitted free with their student ID.