Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Jan. 22-Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 23
Book Club: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, is starting a book club, with the first meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. January’s book for discussion is “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Victor Frankl. Bring a dish to share, if you wish.
Friday, Jan. 24
Appreciation Luncheon: The West Virginia Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city workers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the church activity building at 1109 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro. For more information, contact Gertrude Legg at 304-727-3056.
Hunting & Fishing Show: The 33rd Annual West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show, hosted by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, will be held this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The show begins at noon today and will be open until 9 p.m. The show continues on Saturday, Jan. 25 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 26 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The jamboree is held in the Knights of Pythias building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. The cover charge is $5 per person. For more information, call 304-993-7693.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Show Choir Festival: The Hurricane High School show choirs will host the Red Hot Championship Festival at Hurricane High. The show choir lineup will include local schools Buffalo, Poca, Nitro, Sissonville, Herbert Hoover, Capital and Winfield, as well as Beavercreek and Olentangy from Ohio and Clover Hill, Virginia. Fifteen groups will perform. Ticket prices are $15 for the entire day (come-and-go admission) for adults and, for children 12 and under, $10. The show will start at 8 a.m., with preliminary awards presented at 4:45 p.m. and finals beginning at 6 p.m.
SoulCollage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley will host a SoulCollage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. The topic will be “The Year of Seeing Clearly.” The cost is $40, payable at the door by cash or check. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Email innerpathwv@gmail.com for more details or to register. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston, one block before the South Hills shops on Bridge Road.
‘The Sound of Music’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “The Sound of Music” at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. It will also be presented at the Clay Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are available at the Clay Center box office.
Gospel Concert: The Needhams from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will perform at 6 p.m. at West Virginia Home Mission, 1109 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will meet in the annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about “Stone Age Tools and Art.” At 3 p.m., the club will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation by Jim Hird, “The Keweenaw: Its Mines and Minerals, Then and Now.” The post-meeting project will be “Beading Basics,” taught by member, Bonnie Hird. Materials will be provided. Bring any wire cutters, crimpers, flat and needle-nose pliers that you have or you may share with others. The public is invited to the meeting. For more information, call Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Monday, Jan. 27
Community Dinner: St. Paul United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at its parish house, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include: homemade pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, coleslaw, desserts and drinks.
SCPL Board: The South Charleston Public Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting, which is open to the public, at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The agenda is available at the library.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For additional information, call 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
St. Albans Ladies Club: All ladies are invited to attend the St. Albans Ladies Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society building, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. The organization is a group of ladies who are committed to making the community a better place to live.