Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Jan. 15-Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 15
NOW Meeting: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the WVFREE offices, 1114 Quarrier St., Charleston. The program will be a legislative update with WVFREE, a reproductive rights coalition, and Center for Budget and Policy. The meeting is open to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Kanawha Farm Bureau: Promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, the Kanawha County Farm Bureau will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the West Wing of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. The group meets there on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For directions or additional information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Friday, Jan. 17
Cincinnati Reds Caravan: The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan is scheduled to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Town Center’s Clendenin Street Court. The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top Minor Leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds’ front office and mascots. The entourage will field questions and sign autographs as time allows. The appearance is free, and the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Clothes Closet: The Adult Sunday School class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its clothes closet, offering good, clean clothes to those in need, from 10 a.m. until noon. Park in the lot on E Street, come in the side door and go down the stairs.
Table Tennis Tournament: The Charleston Table Tennis Club will sponsor the Harry Sands Memorial Teams Tournament during the day at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Fourteen teams from throughout the state will compete for the title of Best Team. Admission is free. For more details, contact Dale Goff at dale.goff3@gmail.com
Coin Show: The Mountain State Numismatic Society of West Virginia will host a coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW Post headquarters, #7 Blinko Drive, Milton. Admission and parking are free. Door prizes will be given away every hour. For further information, phone 304-840-7036.
Monday, Jan. 20
SCPL Holiday Closure: The South Charleston Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
MLK Day Service: The St. Albans Ministerial Association will host a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day church service at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, 1023 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. The Rev. Roberta Hill Smith will be the keynote speaker.