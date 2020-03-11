Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, March 11-Tuesday, March 17

Wednesday, March 11
S.C. Lions Club: The South Charleston Lions Club is recruiting new members. The club is a nonprofit organization which provides eyeglasses for people who can’t afford them, scholarships and other community projects. The club will meet at 6 p.m. at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston. Dinner is provided as well as plenty of free parking. For more information, phone Karen Gorby at 304-542-9545.
Friday, March 13
‘Littles’ Storytime: Littles’ Storytime is offered every Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for ages infant to 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. If you have questions or need directions to the church, call 304-727-2241.
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s support group will meet from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit in Cato Park on Baker Lane on Charleston’s West Side. The meeting will challenge those attending to explore ways to stretch and move. Handicapped access and parking is available. A wheelchair can be provided if needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
Grade School Dance: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Spring Break dance for fourth and fifth grade students at the St. Albans Water Company from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. The dance will include pizza and refreshments, a DJ playing music, and raffled prizes.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m., with performer sign-ups beginning at 7 p.m. All musicians are welcome to come and share their talents in a warm and friendly atmosphere. General admission is $5, with seniors, children and performers admitted for $2. For more information, contact Ron at sowellmann@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 14
Silent Book Club: The local Silent Book Club chapter will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Café, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SilentBookClubCharlestonWV or silentbook.club/blogs/events/silent-book-club-charleston-wv.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at 11 a.m. at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Denise Erwin at 304-562-3164.
Hot Dog Sale: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will host a hot dog sale, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Iron Horse Church, 120 Blackwood Ave., Nitro. For more information, call 304-541-6399.
Robotics Boot Camp: As part of NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium efforts to increase participation by girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the Robert C. Byrd Institute will present a free robotics boot camp in Huntington. Up to five groups of 9- to 14-year-olds who complete the training and commit to compete as a team will receive free Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots. A limited number of individuals – both girls and boys – also are welcome to participate and will be assigned to groups. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students will learn to build, program and maneuver robots under the guidance of instructors from the NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center. The free boot camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RCBI Huntington, 1050 Fourth Ave., Huntington. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at www.wvmakes.com. For more information, email dstone@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1659.
Hansford Center Dance: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, will host its monthly dance. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music and dancing from 6 until 9 p.m. This month’s band is Frank Conn and the Partners. Admission is $4 per person. Food and concessions will be available. For more information, call the Hansford Center at 304-722-4621.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree, located in the Knights of Pythias building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, from 7 to 10 p.m. The cover charge is $6 per person. For more information, call 304-993-7693.
Sunday, March 15
Vandalia Male Chorus: The Vandalia Male Chorus will present a Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. at the church, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston. The Gospel Singaleers from Beckley will be in concert.
Organ Concert: Concerts @ St. John’s will present organist Christopher Engel at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston. Engel, a recent graduate of Westminster Choir College, is music director at Kanawha Presbyterian Church. His performance will include pieces by Bach, Widor, Franck, Wagner, Langlais and Gigout. A reception in Hunter Hall will follow Engel’s performance. Admission is free, with donations welcome and appreciated to sustain the concert series. Call 304-343-4355 for additional information.
Monday, March 16
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a 7 p.m. revival service at Newton Baptist Church in Newton, Roane County.
Tuesday, March 17
Library Crochet Club: The weekly Crochet Club will meet at 11 a.m. at the Cross Lanes Branch Library, 5449 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Participants are invited to the library meeting room to work on their latest project and enjoy the company of other yarn art enthusiasts.
S.C. Rotary Social Connector: The Rotary Club of South Charleston will host a “Luck o’ the Rotary Social Connector, for Rotarians and prospective Rotarians, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest at Little Creek Golf Course, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston. To RSVP or find out more, send email to scwvrotary@yahoo.com