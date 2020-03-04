Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, March 4-Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Wednesday, March 4
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, will have a fundraiser spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine-in patrons under the age of 18 can eat free.
‘Floral Wreath’ Painting Class: Julia Coney will teach a painting class, “Floral Wreath,” from 10 a.m. to noon at Cre8 Studios, 76/78 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. The class is open to ages 5 through adults. The cost is $25. Students will learn simple tole painting techniques to create a springtime wreath and their initial on canvas. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No experience is necessary. Sign up on Facebook at CRe8 Studios Upstairs or email karen@cre8studiosupstairs.com.
Thursday, March 5
SAHS Alumni Meeting: A meeting of St. Albans High School alumni will start at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church (directly across from the high school) to discuss an all-class reunion.
Creation Science: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene,t 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. A special speaker will be present. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Friday, March 6
Rescheduled Photo Exhibit: Originally scheduled for Feb. 7, the “Russia: Coming of Age” photo exhibit and presentation by Pinch photographer Eric Douglas will begin at 6 p.m. at the Marshall University Library, 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive, South Charleston. The photo exhibit is on display through April 7. The library hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Lenten Fryday Fish: St. Anthony Catholic Church Lent Fryday Fish dinners will be served from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 3 in the church’s Parish Centger at 1027 Sixth St. on Charleston’s West Side. For further information, call Moya Doneghy at 304-345-4101 or Brenda Ashworth at 304-542-2839.
Saturday, March 7
Vendor and Craft Fair: Fairview United Methodist Church will have its second annual vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5012 Pebble Drive, Cross Lanes. Some of the attending vendors will offer products such as Paparazzi Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Avon, Scentsy, Lillarose, Farmasi. Crafters will offer wooden signs, holiday gifts, wreaths, scrunchies, quilts, bowl and cup cozies, art on canvas, watch refurbishment and more. For further details, email Denise at dmarthur326@live.com.
Indoor Garage Sale: An indoor garage sale and bake sale will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. Spaces can be reserved for $20 each; spaces and tables can be reserved for $25 each. For additional information and reservations, call Betty Darby, 304-415-2483 or 681-217-1488, or Peggy Thompson, 304-755-3450, as soon as possible.
Church Furniture Sale: Nitro Church of God will host a furniture sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale of the reasonably priced furniture will be held in the building behind the church, 15th Street at Second Avenue, Nitro. The church has received a large amount of furniture in preparation for its annual rummage sale in May. Also available will be clothing of all types and sizes, kitchen items and books. Contact the church for more information at 304-755-7227.
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. Visitors are welcome to see hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays and are encouraged to bring their old St. Albans photos to be scanned for the St. Albans Historical Society files.
WVSU Engineering Day: West Virginia State University will host its second annual Engineering Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the university’s Institute campus. The free event will feature hands-on educational activities for middle and high school students. Participants can engage in activities for all experience levels on topics such as aerospace engineering, automotive engineering, marine engineering, computer science, electronics, civil engineering, mechanical engineering and virtual engineering. Attendees can also register to participate in two competitive activities relating to bridge building and foam rocket launching. The event will serve as an introduction to WVSU’s Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree program, which launched in 2019. WVSU’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and WVSU Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are hosting the event. Activities will take place in Hamblin and Wallace halls on campus.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Inner Listening class from 10 a.m. to noon. The class consists of stretching, mindful breathing exercises, meditations and Qigong Flow. It is provided to the public on a love offering basis. Inner Listening class occurs on the first Saturday of each month. For more information, email ukvwv1@gmail.com.
Sunday, March 8
Healing Diet Meeting: A Healing Diet (Paleo Group) meeting will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St. in South Charleston. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com for additional details.
The Handyman Quartet: The Handyman Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Ordnance Park, St. Albans.
Tuesday, March 10
Nitro Wastewater Utility: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Sanitary Board office.