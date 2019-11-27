Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 27-Tuesday, Dec. 3

Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving Dinner: A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served at The Bridge, at Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Ave., Nitro, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association will start its annual Christmas open house and model train show from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Coonskin Park, Charleston. There will be multiple operating model trains and a raffle. The open house will also take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Sunday, Dec. 1
World AIDS Day Observance: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St., Charleston, will host a Red Ribbon Award ceremony at 6 p.m. during World AIDS Day. The Red Ribbon Award is given to an individual or an organization to recognize their efforts for HIV/AIDS awareness in the state of West Virginia. After the ceremony, there will be a candlelight procession to the Living AIDS Memorial Garden at the corner of Washington Street, E., and Sidney Avenue, Charleston, for a candlelight vigil.
Monday, Dec. 2
Christmas Sing: The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will hold its annual Christmas Sing at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, at 7 p.m.
Year to Wellness: The 12th and final session of the 2019 Year to Wellness programs, for ages 18 and older, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Julia Legg, wellness educator, will present the workshop, which will focus on spiritual health and wellness.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
JBA Meeting: The Jefferson Business Association will host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department Community Room, 6313 MacCorkle Ave. in Jefferson. It will feature guest speaker Janet L. Drumheler, business consultant for WorkForce West Virginia regions 2 and 3. Topics will include: tax credit incentives, benefits for hiring/retaining workers from eligible target groups, benefits of hiring qualified veterans, a free fidelity bonding program for hiring at-risk employees, benefits of posting a job with WorkForce WV, how to post a job, apprenticeship programs, on-the-job training, filing unemployment compensation contributions online, various labor law posters and other information and free services available to employers.
‘St. Albans Writes’: The Advisory Board of the St. Albans Branch Library will present its monthly speaker series, “St. Albans Writes,” at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the library, 602 Fourth St., St. Albans. Author Brett Armstrong will be the speaker. He will focus on world building, via his latest book, “Quest of Fire: The Gathering Dark.”
Democrats’ Holiday Party: The Kanawha County Federation of Democratic Women and the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee will host the Kanawha Democrats Holiday Party at West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, 1610 Washington St., E., Charleston. A reception will start at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. The party will include door prizes and a Santa visit. The cost is $15 per person. Send checks to: Kanawha County Democratic Women, P.O. Box 11035, Charleston, WV 25339. For more information, contact Pam Van Horn at 304-550-7898.