Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 27-Tuesday, Dec. 3

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Windy. Showers this morning with mostly sunny conditions during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.