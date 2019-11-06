Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 6-Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Nov. 6
Spaghetti Dinner: A spaghetti dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. The cost is $8 per adult and $5 for children. Eat-in and take-out orders will be available. For more information, phone the church at 304-727-7802.
Community Chapel Revival: Community Chapel Church, 5285 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, will hold revival services, with the Rev. Rob Legg, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 8.
Wellness Wednesday: The Wellness Wednesday series will continue at 6:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. No registration is needed. Everyone is welcome. This event is offered on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Genealogical Society: The next meeting of the Kanawha County Family Genealogical Society will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 207 of Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar. JoAnn Rhodes Jones-Green, KCFGS member and member of the Old Hickory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Jackson County, will give a presentation on the DAR. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Linda at 304-768-2207.
Creation Science Group: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visitwww.kvcc.eznetway.com
Friday, Nov. 8
Used Book Sale: The St. Albans Public Library will have a used book sale, offering hardback and paperback books, including a large selection of children’s books; CDs and DVDs, on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9. Friday sale hours are 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday sale hours are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The library is located at 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans.
ACC Prize Bingo: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will host an evening of Prize Bingo in the Columbia Gas auditorium in Charleston. Sponsored by BB&T and Gray, Griffith & Mays, the program will get underway at 6 p.m. Prizes include, but are not exclusive to: Lego sets, American Girl dolls, power tools and purses. The cost per ticket is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org/upcoming-events.
Southern Gospel Concert: The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave., Charleston.
Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, starting at 7:30 p.m. Performer signups will begin at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Clothes Closet: The Adult Sunday School class of the Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon for those in need of good, clean fall and winter clothes free of charge. The church is located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street in South Charleston. Park in the E Street parking lot and enter the church in the side door, go down the stairs and follow the signs.
Soap Box Derby Open House: The Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. Meet some local racers and see derby cars in action. Qualifying drivers (ages 7 to 20) can reserve a loaner car for the upcoming derby year. Admission to the open house is free.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at 11 a.m. at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Talley at 304-757-0557.
Buddhism Program: The Dunbar Branch Library will host “An Introduction to Buddhism,” from 11 a.m. to noon. Buddhist concepts and way of living will be presented, followed by a discussion. For further information, call Katsumi at 770-359-7024. The library is located at 301 12th Street Mall, Dunbar.
Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales: Wagging Tales and Nitro Ales will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at Living Memorial Park, 20th Street and Second Avenue in Nitro. Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales is an official International Chili Society chili cookoff competition to support Dog Bless, an area dog rescue group.Tickets to sample the chili entries will cost $1 each. More than 40 craft beers will be available for sampling at the beer festival. A 5K Run/Walk will also be held prior to the cookoff and beerfest, starting at 9 a.m. For more information about the run/walk, visit www.tristateracer.com. For more information about Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales, go to www.nitroales.com.
Turkey Dinner: A turkey dinner will be served at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy turkey, dressing and fixings, desserts and a drink for $8. Carry-outs will be available.
Disc Golf Tournament: A disc golf tournament will tee off at 10 a.m. at the City of Dunbar Disc Golf Course in City Park, 1300 City Park Road, Dunbar. This will be a doubles tournament to be held at the newly installed nine-hole disc golf course in the park. Registration for players begins at 9 a.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m.
Book Launch Event: Appalachian Tea, 613 Ohio Ave., Charleston, will host a book launch event for local author V.C. McCabe’s new book, “Give the Bard a Tetanus Shot,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Hear a few West Virginia-inspired poems, bring or buy a book to get signed by the author, get a free bookmark and drink some tea. Admission is free.
Hansford Dance: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, will host its monthly dance. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music and dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $4. Music will be provided by Robert Trippett and the Starlight Band. Food and concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call 304-722-4621.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Veterans’ Service/Dinner: First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain, 5219 Alpine Drive, Cross Lanes, invites veterans and those currently serving in the military to their annual Veterans Day Service and Dinner, beginning at 11 a.m. Brig. Gen. Christopher Walker will be speaking.
Monday, Nov. 11
Community Dinner: A free community dinner will be served in the parish house of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls, desserts and drinks.
GriefShare Seminar: The Rev. Brenda Kraft and psychologist Janet Walters will lead a two-hour GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” seminar at the CAMC Family Resource Center next to CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston, from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. They will learn how to deal with the many emotions they will face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events and how to discover true hope for the future. To register, go to www.griefshare.org. Seating is limited, so early registration is recommended. Light refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Nitro Wastewater Utility: The November meeting of the Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will get underway at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available in the Sanitary Board office on Nov. 12.