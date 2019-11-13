Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 13-Tuesday, Nov. 19

Wednesday, Nov. 13
Wellness Wednesday: Wellness Wednesday continues at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be “Exploring the Healing Power of Gratitude and the Work of Louise Hay,” led by Alexa Peck. The program is presented on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Rotary Spaghetti Dinner: The St. Albans Rotary Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, B Street, St. Albans. Tickets are $8 per person and children under 6 eat free when accompanied by a paying adult. Patrons can either dine in or carry out dinners. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for SAHS students and other charitable activities in the St. Albans area. Tickets are available from any St. Albans Rotarian or at the door the day of the event.
Friday, Nov. 15
First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city workers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building at 1109 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro. For more information, contact Gertrude Legg at 304-727-3056.
Charleston International Club: The Charleston International Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. A pot luck dinner will be followed by a presentation on Madagascar by former journalist and college professor David Mould, who made six trips to the world’s fourth-largest island from 2015 to 2017 as a research consultant for UNICEF. Mould is the author of the recently released “Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys.”
Saturday, Nov. 16
Christmas Bazaar: The South Charleston Woman’s Club will conduct a Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 214 D St. in South Charleston. Along with vendors in attendance, the bazaar will have hot dogs for sale. Contact Beth Ruiz, 304-683-1481, for more information.
Clothing Giveaway: Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston, will host a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon. Clothing for children to adults, toys and some household goods (while supplies last) will be available free. For more information, call 304-768-2573.
Craft/Vendor Sale: King’s Way Christian Church, located in the former Nitro High School, 302 21st St., Nitro, will have a craft/vendor sale, with more than 30 vendors and crafters on site, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, baked goods and other food items will also be available.
Soul Collage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a Soul Collage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop theme is “Following the Path of Your Intuition (Third Eye Opening).” The cost is $40, payable at the door by cash or check. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Email Megan Lyon at innerpathwv@gmail.com for more information or to register.
S.C. Book Club: “The Expendable Man” by Dorothy B. Hughes will be the book for discussion at a meeting of the South Charleston Public Library Book Club from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston.
Retro Country: Retro Country will perform at the Nitro Senior Center, 302 21st St., Nitro, from 6 to 9 p.m. A $3 donation is requested. It can be made at the door. For more information, call 304-993-7693.
Turn Back Time Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles will host a Turn Back Time Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Ballroom in Charleston, with DJ Dancin’ Dave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; free West Coast Swing and Cupid Shuffle dance lessons will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10, which includes appetizers; drinks will be available for $1 each. For directions or more information, call 304-805-4109, email events@speakeasysingles.com or visit www.speakeasysingles.com.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Gospel Concert: Gospel vocalist Charlton Jordan of Nitro will be in concert at the 10:30 a.m. service at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St Albans.
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club will meet at the South Charleston Community Center, Room 3, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about gold and the use of a metal detector. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation by William Harper, gemologist, with demonstration of the equipment used in the identification and evaluation of diamonds and precious stones. The post-meeting project will be making a wire-wrapped glass Christmas tree ornament. Materials will be provided. For more information, call Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Monday, Nov. 18
SCPL Board Meeting: The South Charleston Public Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting, which is open to the public, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The agenda is available at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston.
Wreath-Making Workshop: A “Holiday Wreaths with Ellie” workshop, for ages 18 and older, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Registration is required.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 7 p.m. at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Christmas Basket Weaving: A “Weave a Christmas Basket” program will be held at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive; South Charleston. For more information, call/text 304-389-2907.