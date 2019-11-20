Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 20-Tuesday, Nov. 26

Wednesday, Nov. 20
Evening Prayer Service: An evening prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St., St. Albans.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Mary Katharine’s Attic Sale: Mary Katharine’s Attic, located at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will have a sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items for sale will include clothes, jewelry and unique gifts.
Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. For more information about this evening’s meeting, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Beans & Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 23rd annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner, which will include a variety of desserts, including cakes for sale; live music by Timothy Counts; and a silent auction at St Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 each ($65 is tax deductible) and can be purchased at the door on Nov. 21. For more information, call 304-346-6398 or go to www.rccr.org.
Friday, Nov. 22
Friendsgiving Friday: Cafe Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, will host a Friendsgiving Friday dinner event from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will include music by Maggie Moore and Ricky G. Fox and an art walk by South Charleston Middle School students. The cost of the turkey dinner is $10 for adults and $6 for children.
Capital City Art & Craft Show: The 52nd annual Capital City Art & Craft Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Exhibitors from seven states will have crafts, jewelry, photographs, foods and more for purchase. Show hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Proceeds benefit Kanawha City Lions Club civic projects. Those attending the show are encouraged to bring nonperishable food products for local food pantries. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12 years old each day.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner: A free, traditional Thanksgiving community dinner will be served at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-744-3211.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sub-Area Planning Meeting: The Sub-Area Planning Committee will hold elections and a community meeting at the Raglin Community Center. Elections will run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the general body meeting at 11:30 a.m. Voters and eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old, property owners or residents of the Sub-Area Community for at least two years. Refreshments will be served. If you would like to be included on the election slate, have questions, need transportation or would like more information, email subarea411@gmail.com.
Bingo Fundraiser: Special Olympics Kanawha County will host a bingo fundraiser at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. The top prize will be a $200 Walmart gift card. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call Mary Means at 304-561-7478.
Sunday, Nov. 24
CCC Concert: At 3 p.m., the Charleston Civic Chorus will present “Adorate: Songs of Praise, Love, and Devotion,” exploring four themes central to a meaningful life, at Charleston Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets, Charleston. The program opens with joyful pieces in praise of God, including an anthem composed for Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding. The second set develops the theme of praise, including an ethereal modern setting of the ancient O Magnum Mysterium, and closes with two traditional Christmas carols. The third set includes pieces expressing the joy of romantic love as well as the playful affection of parent and child. The final set reflects on life’s difficult moments of loss and our struggles to find a path forward. Admission is free, and a reception with refreshments will follow.
Concerts @ St. John’s: David Donathan will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 on Concerts @ St. John’s. Donathan is a prominent Charleston organist and minister of music at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. His concert is part of celebrating the restoration and enhancement of the historic E.M. Skinner organ. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. A reception will follow the concert. St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 1105 Quarrier St., E., in Charleston. For further information, phone 304-343-4355.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. at Tyler Heights Community Church in Cross Lanes.
Monday, Nov. 25
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
St. Albans Lights: A walk-through tour of the Christmas lights at St. Albans City Park will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet at the St. Albans High School parking lot and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Santa House in the park. Free hayrides will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the park. The festival will open officially at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.