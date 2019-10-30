Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 30-Tuesday, Nov. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 30
Dunbar Trunk or Treat: A Trunk or Treat and canned food drive for Manna Meal is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at 1 Dunbar Plaza in Dunbar, next to the Police Department. Along with candy, the event will include food, a DJ, inflatables, a fire truck and more. For each donation of a canned or nonperishable food item, the donor will receive a raffle ticket for prizes to be awarded.
Thursday, Oct. 31
S.A. Trunk or Treat: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B St., St. Albans, will host a walk-through fall Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Costumes are welcome. Free popcorn, candy and other treats will be available.
Community Halloween Party: Free candy, games, food, music, raffles and more will take place at a community Halloween party, sponsored by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, from 6 until 8 p.m. at St. Albans High School.
S.C. Trunk or Treat: A trunk-or-treat event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church parking lot, at the corner of Central and Staunton avenues in South Charleston. Free hot dogs and drinks will also be available. For additional information, call the church at 304-744-3211.
Friday, Nov. 1
United Way Holiday Open House: United Way of Central WV will have its second annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 United Square in Charleston. Along with more than 12 onsite gift vendors, the event will include tours and coffee and hot cocoa. Admission is free. Contact the United Way at 304-340-3500 for more information.
Littles’ Storytime: The Littles’ Storytime is offered every Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for infants to 5-year-old children (with a parent or guardian) at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. For more information or directions, call the church, 304-727-2241.
CWU World Community Day: Church Women United’s World Community Day celebration will be held at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St., Charleston, beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., followed by Bible study at 10 a.m.; the program, “The Time is Now! Resolve to Love,” at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon. An $8 donation will be accepted for the luncheon. Call Carolyn Saul, 304-552-6246, for information and reservations.
Soup & Silence/Sacred Journey Workshop: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup & Silence luncheon from noon to 12:50 p.m., followed by a Sacred Journey workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. A free will donation is requested. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the Warren Kessinger Memorial Gospel Sing beginning at 7 p.m. at The Cathedral of Prayer, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. They will also sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church on Forrestal Avenue in St Albans.
‘Scary” Morgan’s Kitchen: Starting at 6 p.m., spooky stories, creepy crafts and scary snacks, all free, will be presented to visitors at Morgan’s Kitchen along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Craft Fair/Bake Sale: The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women will host their 28th annual craft fair and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Family Life Gymnasium, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, with 58 crafters participating. Concessions, with homemade soups, barbecues and hot dogs, will be provided to eat in or take out. A bake sale table will offer homemade baked items and candies.
Health Fair: The GFWC-WV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes will have its annual health fair at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall from 9 a.m. until noon. The health fair will offer free blood screenings and flu shots provided by the Charleston Surgical Hospital. Also, information will be provided by Dr. Mark Calfee Chiropractics, Ghareeb Dental, CAMC Breast Imaging and other departments , Dr. Jay Chiropractics and Walgreens Pharmacy. The health fair is being held in conjunction with the church’s craft fair.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will have an Inner Listening class at 10:30 a.m. Conducted on a love-offering basis, the class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations, and Qigong Flow.
Church Flea Market: The Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle will host a huge flea market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their Activity Building on Steele Street in Dunbar. The church’s gym will have housewares, clothing and bargains. Hot dogs, BBQs, pinto beans and cornbread and all the fixings, will be available.
Fall Festival: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5011 Pebble Drive, Cross Lanes, will host a fall festival, starting at 5 p.m. It will include hot dogs ,games, fire s’mores, a hayride in the cemetery, face painting, a puppet show, piñatas and more.
Year to Wellness Program: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host “Setting Goals & Staying Organized,” at 1 p.m. Wellness educator Julia Legg will lead the program for ages 18 and older, part of the SCPL’s “Year to Wellness” series.
Bingo Fundraiser: A bingo fundraiser for Special Olympics Kanawha County will be held at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 5 p.m. The top prize will be a $200 Walmart gift card. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, phone Mary Means at 304-561-7478.
Spaghetti Dinner: The youth group of United Disciples of Christ Church will host an “Oodles of Noodles” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the church, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston. The cost is $13 for adults and $7 for ages 3 to 9. Children under 3 can eat for free. The dinner will include live music and a silent auction. For more information, call 304-925-7771 or 304-444-5885.
Coin Show: The Charleston Coin Club will host its annual coin show Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, in Parlor D. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Dealers from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio will attend, to buy, sell and trade coins and coal mine scrip.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Spaghetti Dinner: The 75th annual spaghetti dinner at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will be served from noon until 6 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 12. Carryout meals will be available.
Healing Diet Meeting: The Healing Diet (Paleo) group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St. in South Charleston. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com, to find out more.
Climate Change Forum: The Temple Israel Social Action Committee is sponsoring an Interfaith Forum on Climate Change: Opportunities for Action, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Temple Israel, 2312 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. The free program will feature speakers from the Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life, GreenFaith and from WV Interfaith Power and Light, focusing on practical things that faith communities and individuals can do to effectively address climate change. Representatives from a wide array of local environmental and conservation organizations will also be present to share ideas. For more information, phone Temple Israel, 304-342-5852.
Lay Academy: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, continues to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies,” with speaker Dr. Ramanathan Sampath. Sampath is a thoracic surgeon, affiliated with multiple hospitals, including CAMC and St. Francis Hospital, and is knowledgeable on all of the India family of religions. The program will begin at 4 p.m. in the chapel, followed by a reception. For more information, call the church, 304-343-8961, or Dr. Bob Newman, 304-345-0225.
Monday, Nov. 4
Diabetes Cooking School: Dining with Diabetes, a free cooking school for people with diabetes and family members, with recipes, tastings and door prizes, will be held on Mondays, Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 1 to 3 p.m., at FamilyCare Health Center, 116 Hills Plaza, Charleston. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required; call 304-720-4851, ext. 8131.
Community Chapel Revival: Community Chapel Church, 5285 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, will hold revival services, with the Rev. Rob Legg, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8.