Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 9-Tuesday, Oct. 15

Wednesday, Oct. 9
Wellness Wednesday: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will offer a Wellness Wednesday program, “Meditation Evening: Enjoy the Moving Meditations of Qi Gong and Tai Chi,” followed by “Guided Heart Centered Meditation — Qi Gong Flow and Guided Meditation” with Alexa Peck and Tai Chi with Paul Leach. The event is provided on a love offering basis and will get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. Local musicians are welcome to share their talents, with performer signups at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and homemade treats will be available at a small cost.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Alum Creek Fall Festival: VFW Post 4768 and Auxiliary will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4443 Brounland Road, Alum Creek. Activities will include games, arts and crafts for sale, a yard sale, cake walk, music and prizes. To reserve space for a vendor table, call Brenda Rabel at 304-756-9346.
Holiday Bazaar: Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will have a fall craft and holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival: The 16th annual Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival, sponsored by the St. Albans Historical Society, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at historic Morgan’s Kitchen, located along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. Activities will include apple butter making, cabin tours, pioneer re-enactors, arts and crafts and old-time music. Baked goods, drinks and hot dogs will also be available, as will apple butter. For more information, contact St. Albans Historical Society President Neil Richardson at 304-419-5972.
S.A. Fall Festival/Movie: St. Albans Parks and Recreation will sponsor a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ordinance Park in St. Albans. Activities will include pumpkin decorating, rock painting, inflatables, food and refreshments, hayrides, the Campbell Family Farm and a petting zoo from Animal Encounters. A free, family movie, “Hocus Pocus,” will be shown at St. Albans Roadside Park, beginning at dark; bring a blanket or chairs. For more information, contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation office at 304-722-4625.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Talley at 304-757-0557.
Book Signing Event: The Nitro Woman’s Club will host a book signing event with author Angela Dempsey, from 2 to 4 p.m. Dempsey is a West Virginia author who has written a series of books. There will be light refreshments and door prizes. The event will take place at Second Avenue and 23rd Street in Nitro.
‘Frozen Jr.’ Auditions: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will continue its 87th season with a production of “Disney Frozen Jr.” Auditions will take place at the CTOC workshop, 1120 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. Roles are available for ages 8 to 18. Auditioners should dress comfortably and be prepared to sing a short selection from the song of their choice. There are no fees to participate in CTOC productions. Audition slot registrations are available at CTOC.org. Walk-ins are also welcome during the audition times. Those who register are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes prior to the audition time to complete their registration. Performance dates for “Disney Frozen Jr.” are Dec. 12-15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater. For additional information, visit CTOC.org.
Fall Festival: Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 Sixth Ave., Charleston, will host a fall festival with games and a free community lunch including hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and Sno-Cones. For more details, phone Nicole Rowe, 304-550-6019.
Halloween Dance: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans, will host a Halloween dance. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music and dance from 6 to 9 p.m., with music provided by Frank Conn and the Partners. Food concessions will be available. Admission is $4. For more information, contact Kathy Barnett at 304-722-4621.
Halloween Dance/Party: The SpeakEasy Singles will host a public Halloween dance and costume party from 8 to 11 p.m. at the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union, 103 University Union, Institute. Admission is $10 per person. Along with music provided by DJ Dancin’ Dave, the event will include appetizers and prizes for the best costumes. Text or call 304-805-4109 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Block Party/Trunk or Treat: The City of South Charleston and the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will sponsor a free block party and Trunk or Treat event, beginning at 4 p.m. at South Charleston First Nazarene Church, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. Activities will include Trunk or Treat with more than 25 cars present, candy, hot dogs, cotton candy chips, games, hayrides, inflatables, live music by Fuel and more. For additional information, telephone 304-768-7417.
Photo Fund Drive: From noon to 5 p.m., a photo fund drive for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will be held at the fire department in Cross Lanes. A donation of $20 is requested for a 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait, which includes traditional and fall portraits, high school senior portraits and pet portraits (pets must be on a leash). Proceeds will go toward rescue and firefighting equipment for the TMVFD. Walk-ins are welcome.