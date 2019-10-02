Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 2-Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 2
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle at 6:30 p.m. The event is provided on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Oct. 3
ACC Homeschool Choir: Homeschooled students interested in the Appalachian Children’s Chorus can take part in an eight-week homeschool choir. It will be offered in the fall and spring. The homeschool choir is open to students from third through eighth grades and will begin on Thursday, Oct. 3. Rehearsals will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church, Oakwood Road in Charleston, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The cost is $50 per child for all eight weeks; financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register or find out more, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org
Dunbar Woman’s Club: The GFWC Woman’s Club of Dunbar invites women in the surrounding area to join them for fun and interesting topics on the first Thursday of every month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at its clubhouse, 323 14th Street, Dunbar.
Camp Meeting: A “Victory in Jesus” camp meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 5, at Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston. It will feature speakers from seven states. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. each evening.
Creation Science Meeting: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit www.kcsg.us
Peace Corps Dinner: The West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Plaza Maya, 3112-B Chesterfield Ave., Charleston. All returned volunteers and Peace Corps staff, family of current volunteers and persons who are interested in serving as a Peace Corps volunteer are invited. Prospective volunteers are reminded there is no maximum age to join Peace Corps. 2020 Peace Corps calendars and boxed note cards will be available for purchase during the evening. For more details, contact Scott King at 304-993-5649.
Contemplative Prayer: Each Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Prayer sessions take place at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Call 304-345-0926 for additional information.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Friday, Oct. 4
Rummage/Vendor/Food Sales: The Nitro Church of God Women’s Group will sponsor a huge huge rummage sale, vendor sale, hot dog sale, bake sale and silent auction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5., at the church at the corner of 15th Street and Second Avenue in Nitro. The rummage sale will be held in the small building behind the church on 15th Street, and the vendor sale, silent auction and food sales will be held downstairs in the Fellowship Hall of the main church building. Clothing, household items, toys, books, furniture, tools, home décor, dishes and more will be offered. The vendor sale includes Posh, Younique, Initials, Inc., Avon, Color Street, Snaps to It, Paparazzi and Pink Zebra merchandise. The kitchen menu includes biscuits, sausage, homemade gravy, hot dogs, macaroni salad, fried potatoes, brown beans, white beans, cornbread, chips and drinks. The bake sale will feature a variety of reasonably priced, homemade goods. For food delivery in Nitro, phone 304-755-7227.
Soup, Silence & Scripture: Starting at noon, the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup, Silence & Scripture program. Luncheon and meditation will take place from noon until 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop from 1 to 2 p.m., “Feast of St. Francis: What Does St. Francis Offer Us Today?”, facilitated by Sister Molly Maloney.The program is presented on a free will offering basis. For more information, phone 304-345-0926.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Fall Yard Sale: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, will hold its fall yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sausage, biscuits and gravy, hot dogs and baked goods will be for sale throughout the day. Contact the church for information at 304-342-5212 or office@trinitywv.org.
Rummage/Food Sale: East Nitro United Baptist Church, at the corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street in Nitro, will host a rummage sale and bean, fried potatoes and cornbread sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clothes will be available for $4 a bag. Lunches of pinto beans, fried potatoes, cornbread and a drink will be available for $5. For more information, call 304-747-8127.
Forks of Coal Nature Hike: Naturalist Doug Wood will lead a nature hike, under the auspices of the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation, from 9 a.m. to approximately noon. Registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m. The hike will include Coal River history, wildlife, forest ecology and more. The terrain will be moderate to moderately difficult. Donations will be appreciated. Baked goods and other items will be available for purchase. For additional information, visit www.forksofcoalfoundation.org or call 304-744-4800 or 304-543-1948.
Literacy Tutor Training: A free literacy tutor training session will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 203 of the First Presbyterian Church Activities Building, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. To register or receive additional information about the training, call 304-343-7323.
CAMC Teddy Bear Fair: A Teddy Bear Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. behind CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital on Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. Free activities will include inflatables and other attractions for children, car seat checks and visits with CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital’s therapy dogs.
Year to Wellness: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will hold the 10th of its Year in Wellness programs, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. The October topic will focus on the Emotional Freedom Technique and tapping and setting intentions for your life. The monthly program is designed for ages 18 and older.
ACC One Club Golf Scramble: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will have a one club golf scramble, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Cato Park in Charleston. Teams of four will compete for prizes, including a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. Each team member must choose one club to be used in the game. Only four clubs may be played by each team. All four members may use any one of the four clubs throughout the scramble with the best shot being taken until the completion of the hole. To register a team for $50 per player or receive more information, call Audrey Pitonak-Goff at 304-343-1111 or email audrey@wvacc.org.
Strides for CJD Run/Walk: A Strides for CJD 5K run and 2.5K walk will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The run and walk will start at 9 a.m. The event will also include cornhole and children’s games, raffles and a DJ. The cost is $35 for adults and $25 for children. Proceeds will go to the CJD Foundation General Fund, which supports medical education, family support and research programs toward treatment and cure of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a rare, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease.
Inner Listening Class: At 10:30 a.m., Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host an Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman. This class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow and is conducted on a love offering basis. Inner Listening classes take place on the first Saturday of each month at Unity of Kanawha Valley.
Tea Party: The Crystal Lotus Shoppe, 89 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, will host a free community event, a “Hocus Pocus”-themed tea party, from 1 to 4 p.m. It will include tea tasting, snacks and a viewing of the film “Hocus Pocus.” Creative Expression will host a pumpkin painting class for a $10 fee, with a limit of 20 participants. For more information, call 304-729-8055.
Church Concert: Autumn Gillespie will sing at 7 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Anniversary/Homecoming Service: The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, will celebrate its 103rd anniversary and Homecoming at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marlon Collins of Shiloh Baptist Church, joined by his choirs and congregation.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 9:45 a.m. Homecoming service at Community Tabernacle in Liberty. The group will also sing at 6 p.m. at Second Creek Community Church in Sissonville.
Monday, Oct. 7
Luncheon RSVP Deadline: Noon Monday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to RSVP for the Charleston Christian Women’s luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, Virginia and Elizabeth streets, Charleston. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. The meeting will include the annual silent auction and bake sale; inspirational speaker Angie Leigh Monroe from Eulass, Texas; and music by Randy Parsons and Doug Escue. The cost of the lunch and program is $16. To RSVP, call 304-550-2920.
Halloween Watercolor Painting: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will present a “Halloween Surprise” watercolor painting program at 6:30 p.m. The program, for ages 18 and older, requires registration.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Nitro Wastewater Utility: A Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau offices at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Thomas Merton Society: The Charleston Chapter of the Thomas Merton Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. For further information, phone 304-345-0926.