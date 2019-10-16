Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 16-Tuesday, Oct. 22

Wednesday, Oct. 16
Wellness Wednesday: The Wellness Wednesday series continues at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “CBD: What You Need to Know.” This is an educational session with a question-and-answer period and presented on a love offering basis.
Friday, Oct. 18
First Responders’ Appreciation Luncheon: The West Virginia Home Mission Ladies Lift will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Activity Building at 1109 Benamati Ave. in Nitro. For more information, call Gertrude Legg at 304-727-3056.
Baby Love Pantry: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women have opened their Baby Love Pantry, providing free diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for, belongs to that person. Donations of unopened formula are also accepted. The Baby Love Pantry will be open the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Supplies will be given only during these times. Enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call Suellen at 304-415-3194.
‘Scare-aoke’: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host “Scare-aoke” Karaoke Night at 7 p.m. Admission is $2. Halloween apparel is optional.
S.A. Haunted Trail: A haunted trail will be open from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive, St. Albans. Admission is $5 per person. Park at the ball field and then take a hayride to the trail. A concession stand will be open during the event. The haunted trail will also be open Oct. 19, 25 and 26.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rummage/Food Sales: From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, will have a rummage sale, hot dog sale and bake sale. Rummage sale offerings will include household items, furniture, holiday decorations, Snow Babies figurines and more. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be given out at no charge. For more information, phone 304-768-1561.
Highlawn Fall Festival: Highlawn Baptist Church will host a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. There will be games with prizes, inflatables, music, a cakewalk, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and lots more.
Tupperware Bingo: To support the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Tupperware Bingo games will be played at the TMVFD Community Building on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with Bingo beginning at 6 p.m. The first 25 people through the door will receive a gift. Concessions will be served.
Health & Wellness Fair: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce “Fall into Wellness” Health & Wellness Fair is slated for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Advanced Technology Center, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, South Charleston. The fair will include health screenings, demonstrations, food and events for the entire family.
SALL Fall & Ball Craft Fair: St. Albans Little League will host its second annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gateway Church, 422 B St., St. Albans. Along with craft and other vendors, the fair will include a bake sale and hot dog sale.
Gem Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will present the 46th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. The entry fee is $3 for adults and free for children under 12. Vendors from across the country will display and sell crystals, faceted gems, gemstones, minerals, fossils, beads, jewelry and lapidary services. Youths can have make crafts, scavenger hunt for prizes, sift through the Mini-Mine, crack geodes and touch dinosaur fossils. Showgoers can pan for gold, watch demonstrations of cabochon making and gemstone wire wrapping, and learn soapstone carving from Ken Valko and Sandy Cline of Canada. Door prizes will be drawn hourly. The grand door prize will be a $500 gift certificate to Broyles Jewelers. For more information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Halloween at the Y: The Cross Lanes YMCA, 5113 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, will host its 11th annual Halloween at the Y event from 4 until 7 p.m. Admission and all activities are free.
Adult Coloring Class: A coloring class for ages 18 and older will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston.
SCPL Book Club: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host a book club meeting for ages 18 and older, discussing “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” by Helen Simonson, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Bat Night Bonfire: The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will sponsor a Bat Night Bonfire (depending on weather conditions) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston forest. Participants will learn about the nine species of bats that inhabit KSF. Biologist Doug Wood will provide an update on the latest bat count and explain efforts to protect these flying mammals from human interference and a potentially deadly fungus. Details will be shared on a new interpretive bat trail and the protective metal gate now covering an abandoned coal mine where a threatened species of bats like to hibernate. Light refreshments will include “bat cookies” and s’mores, assuming a campfire is allowed.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Photo Fund Drive: A photo fund drive for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire department in Cross Lanes. A $20 donation is requested for a 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait, which includes traditional and fall portraits, high school senior portraits and pet portraits (pets must be on a leash). Walk-ins are welcome. Proceeds will go toward purchasing fire and rescue equipment for the TMVFD. The photo fund drive will also be offered from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.