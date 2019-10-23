Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, Oct. 23-Tuesday, Oct. 29

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Wellness Wednesday: At 6:30 p.m., Wellness Wednesday continues at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with “Sound Healing with Toning.” The program is presented on a love-offering basis.
Thursday, Oct. 24
S.A. Trunk or Treat: The City of St. Albans’ annual Trunk or Treat will be conducted from 6 until 8 p.m. in the St. Albans Kmart parking lot. For more information, phone Scott Tweedy at 304-533-4872.
Friday, Oct. 25
Littles’ Storytime: The Littles’ Storytime is offered every Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for infants to 5-year-old children (with a parent or guardian) at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. The free program includes reading books, making crafts, playing games, singing songs and serving kid-friendly snacks. For more details or directions, call the church, 304-727-2241.
Community Dinner: A free community dinner will be served at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This month’s menu is homemade chili with a variety of toppings, cornbread and crackers and a variety of desserts and drinks. Enter the Social Hall from Daniels Avenue. For more information, call 304-744-3211 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank’: The George Washington High School Theatre of the Nevertheless will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26 and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the GWHS auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.
‘Coppelia’: The Charleston Ballet will present “Coppelia” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for adults and $20 in advance or $25 at the door for students and seniors. To reserve tickets or find out more, call 304-342-6541 or visit thecharlestonballet.com
Saturday, Oct. 26
DWC Craft Show: The Woman’s Club of Dunbar, 323 14th St., Dunbar, will host its annual craft show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested crafters and vendors can receive more information about participating by calling 304-552-8468.
Craft/Vendor Sale: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christ the Christ the King Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, will host a craft and vendor sale. The sale will include hot dogs, barbecues, beans and cornbread and raffle items.
Festival Chili & Wings Cookoff: The St. Albans Fall Y’all Festival will hold its annual chili and wings cookoff, with proceeds going to the City of St Albans K-9 Unit. The cookoff will take place on Main Street in St. Albans from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will also feature live music, craft beer, chili and wing samples, free face painting for children and a costume contest. Awards will be given for Best Chili and Best Wings, with a people’s choice in each category. The best Halloween-decorated booth will also receive an award. For more information, visit the Facebook page or direct email to safallyallfestival@gmail.com
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the Starlight Gospel Sing that begins at 1 p.m. at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. The Believers will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Parsons Chapel on Sixth Avenue in Charleston.
Dunbar Boo Bash: The City of Dunbar, along with area businesses, churches and civic clubs, will host a Boo Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave., Dunbar. Boo Bash admission is free. Activities will include food, games, prizes and inflatables. Any church, business or civic organization that would like to donate items to the Boo Bash, volunteer or set up a table to give out prizes or goodies, can find out more by contacting Bub Jones at 304-766-0223.
Charity Dance: The Pink Ribbon Charity Dance, a fundraiser for breast cancer research, will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Columbia Gas Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. Tickets for the pink and black-tie, semiformal dance are $15 per person or $25 per couple. The dance will include food, drinks, music by DJ Preston Hall, a silent auction and raffles. For tickets or more information, call 304-415-7939 or 304-444-8974.
String Quartet Concert: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will continue its 78th concert season by presenting the Maxwell String Quartet, from Scotland, at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. Tickets are $20 at the door or season tickets can be used. For further information, call 304-344-5389.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at the 11 a.m. Homecoming services at the Charleston Mountain Mission in Charleston.
Photo Fund Drive: A photo fund drive for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire department in Cross Lanes. A $20 donation is requested for a 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait, which includes traditional and fall portraits, high school senior portraits and pet portraits (pets must be on a leash). Walk-ins are welcome. Proceeds will go toward purchasing fire and rescue equipment for the TMVFD. The photo fund drive will also be offered from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Community Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston. Children and parents are welcome to come in costume. Along with plenty of candy, the event will include roasting marshmallows, popping kettle corn and other activities.
Lay Academy: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, will continue to study “Perspectives on Peace Studies” in its lay academy programming. The Rev. Ronald English, American Baptist pastor, will be the speaker. English was ordained under the tutelage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and was a colleague in the Civil Rights Movement. The program will begin at 4 p.m. in the chapel, with a reception to follow. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-8961, or Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
Monday, Oct. 28
Community Dinner: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4530 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, will host a community dinner in the parish house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu is chili, cheese biscuits, desserts and drinks.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.
Weave Pendant Program: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host a program for ages 18 and older, “Create a Weave Pendant with Ellie,” at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.