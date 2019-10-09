Metro West Church Calendar

Southern Gospel Anniversary Concert: The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir celebrate its 15th-year anniversary with a sing at the Browns Creek Church of God, 2550 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Holiday Bazaar: Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will have a fall craft and holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Church Centennial Celebration: The Fifth Avenue Church of God, 200 Fifth Ave. in South Charleston, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13. From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, activities at the church will include children’s inflatables, a dunking booth, games and food. At 9 a.m. Sunday, a pancake breakfast will be served at the church, preceding the 11 a.m. worship service. Singer, songwriter, worship leader and evangelist the Rev. Lawrence Chewning will be the guest speaker on Sunday morning.
Pastor Appearance/Gospel Concert: Dr. James R. Wright, founding pastor of Marantha Fellowship, will return to St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 18, during the 12th annual West Virginia Quartet Convention/Jubilee at the Alban Arts and Conference Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. The evening service will be dedicated in memory of Virginia Ruth Wright; those attending are requested to wear pink, her favorite color, in her honor. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the evening concert starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more details, call 304-521-2140.
Community Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston. Children and parents are welcome to come in costume. Along with plenty of candy, the event will include roasting marshmallows, popping kettle corn and other activities.