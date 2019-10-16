Metro West Church Calendar

The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at a revival service at Raymond City Community Church. They will also sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle and during a 6:30 p.m. revival service Monday, Oct. 21, at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.
Baby Love Pantry: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women have opened their Baby Love Pantry, providing free diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families who need a little extra help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is proof that the child you are getting products for, belongs to that person. Donations of unopened formula are also accepted. The Baby Love Pantry will be open the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon.; the pantry will be open on Friday, Oct. 18. Supplies will be given only during these times. Enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call Suellen at 304-415-3194.
Pastor Appearance/Gospel Concert: Dr. James R. Wright, founding pastor of Marantha Fellowship, will return to St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 18, during the 12th annual West Virginia Quartet Convention/Jubilee at the Alban Arts and Conference Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. The evening service will be dedicated in memory of Virginia Ruth Wright; those attending are requested to wear pink, her favorite color, in her honor. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the evening concert starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more details, call 304-521-2140.
Highlawn Fall Festival: Highlawn Baptist Church will host a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. There will be games with prizes, inflatables, music, a cakewalk, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and lots more.
Rummage/Food Sales: From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, will have a rummage sale, hot dog sale and bake sale. Rummage sale offerings will include household items, furniture, holiday decorations, Snow Babies figurines and more. Men's, women's and children's clothing will be given out at no charge. For more information, phone 304-768-1561.
111th Church Anniversary: Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 1530 Third Ave., Charleston, will celebrate their 111th church anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 20, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Jeff Woods, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Spring Hill, will deliver the anniversary sermon. Music will be provided by the Voices of Ebenezer. A fellowship dinner will be served immediately after the service.
Lay Academy: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, will host Karen and Roger Wise, members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), who will explain how the Quakers teach and promote peace around the world, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the chapel. A reception will follow. For more information, contact Dr. Bob Newman at 304-345-0225.
Community Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston. Children and parents are welcome to come in costume. Along with plenty of candy, the event will include roasting marshmallows, popping kettle corn and other activities.
Night of Treats: Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle, 1546 Third Ave., Charleston, will host a Night of Treats, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, offering a safe place to bring your children for treats, pizza and fun. For more information, call 304-346-2511.
Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Starlight Gospel Sing at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. The trio will also sing at the 11 a.m. Homecoming services on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Charleston Mountain Mission in Charleston.