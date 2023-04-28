Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hello, spring? With recent nighttime temperatures in the 30s, I must question spring’s arrival (LOL), but soon enough we’ll all be complaining about the heat.

Warm weather brings us all outside. As I drove through town yesterday evening, I was greeted by freshly mowed grass, or people mowing grass, and even people painting trim on houses and porches. It’s terrific to see so many get into the spirit of a clean, safe, and attractive community -- thanks to each of you!

