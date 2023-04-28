Hello, spring? With recent nighttime temperatures in the 30s, I must question spring’s arrival (LOL), but soon enough we’ll all be complaining about the heat.
Warm weather brings us all outside. As I drove through town yesterday evening, I was greeted by freshly mowed grass, or people mowing grass, and even people painting trim on houses and porches. It’s terrific to see so many get into the spirit of a clean, safe, and attractive community -- thanks to each of you!
Almost done with the sidewalk project on Michigan Avenue and the ADA-compliant curb cuts on Michigan and Kanawha avenues. Asphalt companies are open now that the temperatures are mostly above freezing, so paving next to the sidewalk work will begin.
And you can already see the new light poles being installed along a couple of blocks of Michigan Avenue. These solar-powered lights are part of a pilot project funded through the state grant. “Old-fashioned”-looking light poles will be partnered with new technology. They aren’t designed to look like bright LED lights, but rather to help bring back some of the historic look of the city. The existing streetlights will remain in place; so the new lights will be additive and not replacement lights.
Unfortunately, there is no further appeal to stop the rate increase approved by West Virginia Public Service District for the Kanawha Falls PSD, which means another rate increase to Smithers residents. This new increase granted to KFPSD will raise our rates by approximately 28%. As soon as we learn the actual dollar amount, we will let you know.
The city was given the property at the Cannelton ballfield and on up near Bull Push Road for the new Mammoth Preserve Welcome Center. For many years, these fields were cared for by volunteers and hosted exciting games.
Sadly, after those games stopped, the fields fell into disuse. Weeds grew and vandals stole or destroyed everything that they could find.
Thanks to the hard work and donations of many previous and new volunteers, local businesses and contractors, and our own Smithers City Street Department, the fields are once again ready for community use. The Valley Lady Hounds are playing their home games there, and on the first evening, there were at least 100 area folks out to enjoy the game.
While the score may not have been what was hoped, the spirits remained high! This is an exciting new (re)addition to the community. Be sure to come out and support our Valley girls’ softball team as they practice and play their home games (See "Important dates" below). Please be watchful, and if you see suspicious behavior, call Smithers Police Department at 304-442-5296 and talk with an officer or leave a message. Do not let a few troublemakers take this away from our children and community.
Want to schedule a league there? Concert? Other gathering? Contact the mayor at City Hall and let’s talk about use of the (renamed) Smithers Ball-Community Activity Park (Smithers BallCAP).
Survey work has been completed at the Oakland site, so the all-important design and engineering work has begun. Nothing is ever as fast as we’d like, but progress in our little city is moving forward.
The future looks bright for Smithers and the area, and we need you to get involved in the planning and implementation. This is your city, your valley, and your ideas and your volunteer work will make a positive difference.
Thanks to a new grant called HubCAP, Smithers has been named a City of Achievement, and we have received funding for projects that you will decide in our city, but for your ideas to be heard, we need you to get involved.
Don’t just drop an idea and run -- help make it happen. The next area-wide meeting will be at the Gateway gym at 6:30 p.m. May 9. And there will be free goodies to eat. No reservations are needed -- just show up with ideas and a positive attitude.
Smithers and Montgomery have jointly been named Thriving Communities by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the only ones in West Virginia, and this award opens doors to many new grant funding opportunities.
'Coffee Talk'/W.Va. Dance Co.
On May 5, we’ll have a workshop for business owners and wannabes. The event, called “Coffee Talk,” brings a business coach from the WV Hive and representatives from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to talk with you about what you need to make your business better or how to start a business.
This is the first of many resources we will be bringing to Smithers and the Upper Kanawha Valley, so all area business owners and those who want to learn more about starting a business are invited.
“Coffee Talk” will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Smithers at the Wellness Place (former senior room at the old City Hall). Come out and get help to plan your future.
On May 7, the West Virginia Dance Company will be performing a live show at the Gateway Center theater/gym at 3 p.m. These acrobatic dancers have performed around the country, and, thanks to a grant from the Tamarack Foundation, you can attend free. I’ll bet those of you with children and grandchildren in dance classes will love this performance.
Litter cleanup
On April 27, the adults did a litter clean-up of U.S. 60. Now it’s the kiddos' turn to learn to take pride in where they live, learn, and play. Aided by City employees, children from the Starting Points Day Care and After School program will take part in Adopt-a-Park on May 9 (rain date May 11). They’ll be collecting clean water bottles placed around the park. This should be really fun and an important lesson to learn early: Don’t litter.
The Market renovations continue as we transform the old Cavalier Market into a safe and re-useable commercial building. The location is ideal, since it can be seen from U.S. 60/Midland Trail, and, thanks to grants large and small, the building will be attractive and ideal for many different types of business opportunities.
Important dates
• May 3: Lady Hounds home game with Oak Hill Middle, Smithers BallCAP, 5:30 p.m.
• May 5: “Coffee Talk” (see above details), free business coaching for current and wanna-be business owners, Smithers Wellness Place, 9:30 a.m.
• May 6: Lady Hounds home game with Peterstown Middle School, Smithers BallCAP, 1 p.m.
• May 7: West Virginia Dance Company, Gateway gym and stage, free, 3 p.m.
• May 8: Smithers City Council meeting, Smithers City Council Room, live or Zoom, 6 p.m.
• May 9: Adopt-a-Park, Smithers Gateway City Park, 10 a.m. (See details above.)
• May 9: HubCAP community meeting (see above details), Gateway gym, 6:30 p.m. All area residents interested in helping to build a better future are welcome. There will be free goodies to first 25 attendees.
• May 11: Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiative Committee, Montgomery City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
• May 13: Twisted Axle Car Show, Smithers Plein Air Arts, and Farmers Market. Car show proceeds and table entry fees will be donated to Valley School to help fund the students' field trip. See the City of Smithers Facebook page for more details.
There were so many great events here in April, such as dinner theater with a performance by professional actors, the Rustic Mechanicals. People from across the state and even Florida attended.
Think of this: On the same evening there was dinner theater at Gateway, a student play presented at Valley School, and Lady Hounds playing at the Smithers CAP -- nearly 300 people enjoying time in our area and helping our local economy by buying gasoline, or meals, or stopping at the grocery store, or the clinic, or ...?
There is logic to our enthusiasm to host various activities -- they bring people together, they build a sense of community, and they help rebuild our local economy. Come out, get involved, and be a part of the success!
(Anne Cavalier is the mayor of Smithers.)