The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and the Town of Marmet will co-host a public planning meeting on Friday, Feb. 4, to discuss and solicit community input for a proposed public history project for the town, commemorating the Miners’ March to Blair Mountain.
In collaboration with the United Mine Workers of America, the West Virginia Humanities Council and other organizations, the Matewan-based West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and Marmet officials are planning to create one of two monuments to honor the contributions of 20th century union miners, particularly those on the route of the Miners’ March to Blair Mountain in 1921. The public history project is called “Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union!”
The Battle of Blair Mountain, in Logan County, was the largest labor uprising in American history and reportedly the largest armed uprising since the Civil War. Up to 100 people were killed in the five-day conflict in August and September 1921. (See related article.)
Marmet and Sharples in Logan County are considered the beginning and ending points for the miners’ march. Along with Marmet, a monument is in the planning for installation in Sharples. Each of the monuments will be customized to its respective location, drawing upon community history, stories and other input. The two monuments will be tied together with overarching themes, features and design, organizers say.
Among those organizers is West Virginia Mine Wars Museum Executive Director and Monument Project Coordinator Kenzie New Walker, who discussed the monument project’s origins last week. “Last fall, we had finally completed the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, and started talking about what’s next,” she said. “For the Centennial, dozens of organizations, entire communities and volunteers had commemorative events, such as concerts, exhibits, book readings, labor symposiums and church services. Through the feedback process, we found that people want to see more permanent signage on the March on Blair Mountain today. Right now, there’s only one single marker at the foot of the mountain.
“We want to see this memorialized in an intentional way,” New Walker added. “This is a very collaborative process and will be co-created for the monuments along the miners’ marching route in Marmet and Sharples. We want the public to be involved, especially if they have personal connections with the history and want to see it memorialized.”
Marmet Town Recorder B.J. Fontalbert is also among those participating in the project’s development, New Walker noted.
A grant from Monument Lab is funding the first phase of the “Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union!” project. The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum was one of 10 grant beneficiaries of the Monument Lab’s Re:Generation program. The 10 grants awarded were selected through a national open call Monument Lab conducted last year.
The miners’ march monuments are scheduled to be dedicated at ceremonies in Marmet and Sharples in August.
Friday’s planning meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Community Center (Marmet Recreation Center), 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/courage2022.
The community planning meeting for the Sharples monument is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at United Mine Workers Association Local Hall 2395/Shiloh Baptist Church in Clothier. RSVPs for this gathering can be made via at the same site: bit.ly/courage2022.
Information is also available by emailing info@wvminewars.org or by calling the Mine Wars Museum at 304-691-0014.