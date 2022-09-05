Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The American Heart Association has selected the 2022-2023 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors to be the face and voice in the association’s in-school initiatives sharing their story to champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.

In West Virginia, Hillary Gore, a Mingo Central High School junior, has been selected for the volunteer role.

