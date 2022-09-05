The American Heart Association has selected the 2022-2023 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors to be the face and voice in the association’s in-school initiatives sharing their story to champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.
In West Virginia, Hillary Gore, a Mingo Central High School junior, has been selected for the volunteer role.
The Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the American Heart Association, assisting the organization to be a relentless force for healthier lives for all.
The American Heart Association accepted nominations from youth who have been affected by heart disease or stroke, either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one, or who has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role.
“Being the National Ambassador for the American Heart Association honestly made my year,” Gore said in a Sept. 1 release. “Since I was in kindergarten, I’ve been helping them fund-raise to help save lives like mine. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to spread the importance of heart health not only in my state, but nationally as well.”
The Youth Heart Ambassadors works closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge. Both programs’ curricula support youths’ physical and emotional well-being.
“I am very excited to take the journey with Hillary in promoting Heart Health Education and awareness through our Kids Heart and American Heart Challenges this year,” said American Heart Association Youth Markets Director Wendy Bradley in the release. “She will be an incredible role model for so many on how to live a heart-healthy life. Helping her integrate her ideas to bring even more awareness to her community and to the schools is going to be inspiring. We both are ready to help everyone make the change to living healthier lives.”
Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge to receive expanded curriculum resources for both classrooms and in-home learning environments can register now for next school year. To learn more about the school programs, visit www.heart.org/schools. More information can also be found online at heart.org/youthambassadors.